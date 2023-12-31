Climate activists blocked part of the highway around Amsterdam

The municipality of Amsterdam announced on the social network X that traffic authorities had closed part of the road and diverted traffic “to avoid potentially life-threatening situations”.

The road blockade, organized by the Dutch branch of the climate group Extinction Rebellion, saw hundreds of activists take to the highway. Earlier this year, protesters repeatedly blocked the highway to The Hague.

Some of Saturday’s protest marched along the closed A10 motorway carrying a ‘Change or Die’ placard as they were slowly escorted by two police vans.

One man carried a hand-written placard that read: “ING, pull out of oil and gas now!”

The protest comes despite ING Bank announcing earlier this month that it is accelerating steps to phase out fossil fuel exploration loans.

ING announced its decision a week after the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, where nearly 200 nations agreed to divest from planet-warming fossil fuels. Critics said the document contained significant gaps.

Extinction Rebellion spokesman Let de Jong said the phase-out plan was not fast enough.

“We demand that ING immediately stop financing fossil fuels,” de Jong said in a statement released ahead of the protest. – Every day people are dying all over the world because of the climate and ecological crisis. It has to stop.”

In earlier protests in The Hague, police used a water cannon to force activists off the road and detained hundreds of people.

