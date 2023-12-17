Climate change can worsen diseases such as dengue and zika

#Climate #change #worsen #diseases #dengue #zika

The risks presented by climate change in Brazil can lead to the proliferation of vectors, such as the Aedes aegypti mosquito and, consequently, the worsening of arboviruses, such as dengue, zika and chikungunya. The alert comes from a survey in the health area carried out by the AdaptaBrasil platform, linked to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI), in partnership with the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). Projections also indicate the expansion of malaria, American cutaneous leishmaniasis and visceral leishmaniasis.

The work took into account the maximum and minimum temperatures, relative humidity and accumulated precipitation to associate the occurrence of the vector, which are mosquitoes that transmit the different diseases under analysis. AdaptaBrasil also assesses the vulnerability and exposure of the population to these vectors.

“A higher temperature, with greater precipitation, can lead to a greater proliferation of different mosquitoes, insects that transmit these diseases, known as arboviruses”, explained the platform’s scientific coordinator, Jean Ometto, to Agência Brasil. “Normally, we have a higher occurrence of dengue and chikungunya in the summer,” he noted.

Another element analyzed on the platform is how exposed the population is and how vulnerable they are to the occurrence of these diseases. “We realize that, in certain regions, there may be an increase in the occurrence of these diseases and more vulnerable and exposed populations are more susceptible to falling ill from these different diseases”, said Ometto, adding that identifying which regions could be most affected depends the type of disease.

Social problem

The scientific coordinator at AdaptaBrasil clarified that, normally, these diseases occur when there is a person or other animal organism that may be infected. In general, more vulnerable populations, with poorer health and housing conditions, tend to be more susceptible to a greater occurrence of the disease.

“Today it is like that. But the tendency is for this to get worse. We see today that many of these diseases are not exclusive to less privileged populations. But the greatest occurrence is in these populations. And this tends to get worse,” she explained.

Ometto warned that this is a “super dramatic” social problem that needs to be resolved.

According to Ometto, better living conditions, health and infrastructure help and contribute greatly to ensuring that the population is less exposed to these diseases, so that they can be attacked in a systemic way, based on territorial, care and emergency planning. in health.

Brazil, according to Ometto, has a very important health support structure, which is the Unified Health System (SUS), quite unique in the world. “But we are not prepared for emergency situations. When a disease peak occurs, the country does not have a physical structure that can care for everyone who is sick. Service stations are overloaded. This tends to get worse.”

Expanded operations

The AdaptaBrasil coordinator argues that this structure needs to be thought of within a context of breadth of action and access, and improved in terms of infrastructure, service capacity, qualification of the people who are serving in these locations, in addition to plans for emergency situations can be met.

“It is necessary to look at the health system in a systemic way, from the population itself to the care systems”.

Another important thing for Ometto is to take a preventive look at the entire process, in order to identify the elements in which it can act, whether in controlling the proliferation of insects, in the infrastructure and quality of housing, or even the situation of meeting the occurrences.

“This systemic look at health is super important. And what will end up happening with climate change is that it will get worse. We are moving towards another level of impact associated with climate change”, she warned.

The coordinator of Adapta Brasil remembers the lack of structure recently observed during the Covid-19 pandemic. “It was something that people said could happen, but when it happened, there was no infrastructure, no professional training, no equipment. This analogy is very important and very valid”, pondered Ometto.

He draws attention to the fact that, during Covid-19, the populations most impacted and who suffered the most were those least favored in some way, the most needy. “Stratums of society that are more vulnerable due to social and economic conditions”.

The researcher informed that the platform is currently working on data relating to dengue and zika. The results should be released at the beginning of 2024. The chikungunya data is expected to be released throughout the next year.

Impact

Ometto explained that the platform presents an impact risk. “It does not present an emergency situation or an actual occurrence. It points out the infrastructure, social, economic and environmental conditions in a given municipality in which, in an event associated with climate change, the occurrence of a certain arbovirus may or may not be greater.”

AdaptaBrasil aims to be a tool for territorial planning of sectoral actions, such as health, considering climate change as something that is already affecting Brazilian society. The platform allows you to see the risk that this could happen. Within the elements that actually make up the risk of impact, such as vulnerability and exposure, the municipal manager can identify the indicators that lead to a potential worsening of the situation in which a certain disease occurs. Civil society can also rely on the platform’s data to make decisions about actions, that is, take action to reduce the level of risk.

AdaptaBrasil works together with MCTI and the Ministry of the Environment (MMA) so that the platform is one of the tools to support the National Adaptation Plan, for planning adaptation actions, as a result of climate change in the country.

Expansion

Jean Ometto clarified that, at the moment, in this work carried out in partnership with Fiocruz, the focus is on arboviruses. The idea, however, is to expand research to heat waves, which affect the cardiovascular and respiratory systems. “We are entering another heat wave this week and we should spend 70 days with temperatures above the average for the period, which could undoubtedly affect people’s health.”

The topic will be worked on throughout 2024, announced Ometto.

The objective is to provide the most up-to-date scientific information on the topic. The platform is based on scientific information so that it can provide important support so that decisions are made based on the best science in the country.

Jean Ometto is a researcher at the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), where he works in the Impacts, Adaptations and Vulnerabilities Division, which studies the issue of climate change in different sectors, and one of the greatest experts in adaptation impact and vulnerability currently in Brazil . He is also a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on this topic.