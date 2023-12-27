‘Climate change contributes to infectious diseases’

#Climate #change #contributes #infectious #diseases

Extreme weather affects pathogens in water, such as cholera.

Climate change is the greatest existential threat to our planet. The many negative consequences for humans also include the rise of infectious diseases. Five scientists explain why this is so.

A recent analysis found that of the 375 human infectious diseases examined, 218 (or 58 percent) are driven by the effects of the climate crisis.

It is therefore no longer a question of ‘if’, but ‘when’ an epidemic will be caused by the climate. And it is crucial that swift and decisive action is taken to limit the looming health crisis from climate change.

We are part of the Climate Amplified Diseases and Epidemics consortium that was established at the beginning of this year. The consortium consists of leading molecular biologists, epidemiologists, ecologists and evolutionary biologists. We joined forces with hundreds of scientists from around the world to produce a report – the Climate Change and Epidemics 2023 Synthesis – which we published at the Dubai Climate Summit.

The members of the team who guided the compilation of the report come from the Global South. This is important, because the South will likely suffer much more from the health effects of climate change.

Three causes

The report identifies three key reasons why climate change is fueling the spread of infectious diseases.

Higher temperatures and changes in precipitation create conditions where vectors, such as mosquitoes, can thrive and expand their habitats

More frequent extreme climate events such as floods can cause a spike in infections, for example through contaminated drinking water

Increased migration due to the climate crisis could cause outbreaks

Temperature

Rising temperatures can create conditions conducive to the spread of certain types of pathogens and their vectors. For example, rising temperatures can accelerate the reproduction rate of mosquitoes, spreading the pathogens they carry to new areas.

For example, rising temperatures can accelerate the reproduction rate of mosquitoes, spreading the pathogens they carry to new areas.

Chikungunya, dengue and arboviruses – which are spread by mosquitoes and ticks – now occur in South Asia, South America and Europe in areas where this was not the case before. And you can now also contract the West Nile virus north of the Alps.

Extreme weather

The changing climate also increases the risk of extreme events, such as floods, storms and droughts.

People are often driven from their homes, leaving them without access to essential services, medical care and transportation.

Extreme weather particularly affects pathogens in water, such as cholera. The world is currently in its seventh cholera pandemic.

In 2022 and 2023, after two major tropical storms caused widespread flooding and destruction, Malawi faced the deadliest outbreak of cholera in the country’s history.

Droughts also cause problems. They can force people and their livestock to use unsafe water sources, which contain pathogens. For example, hepatitis E outbreaks occur under conditions of water stress.

Migration

Finally, climate change can lead to large-scale displacement and migration of people and animals. The current El Niño weather phenomenon, for example, is likely to lead to severe drought in some parts of the world, potentially triggering massive migration flows, temporary or otherwise.

That can reduce the distance between people and wildlife, increasing the risk of disease exchange.

Vulnerable countries

Developing countries are at greater risk of climate disasters. They have more difficulty adapting and are less prepared to respond, making them extra vulnerable.

Vulnerable communities are disproportionately affected by climate change.

We call on governments, academic institutions and health organizations to expand genomic surveillance capabilities to rapidly detect outbreaks and monitor the emergence of infectious diseases.

Populations should be prioritized by investing in resilient healthcare systems and disaster preparedness measures.

Don’t doom-mongering

Rather than falling for ‘climate doom thinking’, which paralyzes rather than leads to action, we should learn lessons from what has been achieved during the Covid pandemic.

These achievements have involved the use of new epidemiological tools and resources, such as self-tests or smartphone apps, wastewater research and genome analysis to monitor the evolution of the pathogens.

In much of the Global South, a significant capacity of skilled people and adequate facilities has now been built up. This shows what is possible when the world works together.

Wolfgang Preiser is Chief Virologist, Cheryl Baxter is Head of Research Support, Houriiyah Tegally is Head of Data Sciences and Monika Moir is a Postdoctoral Researcher, all at Stellenbosch University in South Africa. Tulio de Oliveira is director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

This contribution originally appeared at IPS partner The Conversation.