Climate change puts 45 million children at risk in Africa

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warns that around 45 million children are at “imminent” risk of suffering from disease, malnutrition or displacement in Africa, due to the humanitarian crisis resulting from climate change.

According to a released statement, UNICEF appealed for contributions from donors in the order of 1.28 billion euros, to respond to this crisis and “meet the humanitarian needs of children and communities affected by climate change.

According to the organization, “across the region, rising temperatures, extreme weather phenomena and changing weather patterns have led to an increase in the displacement of vulnerable communities”.

Droughts and floods – influenced by heavy rains resulting from the El Niño weather phenomenon – also increasingly expose children to malnutrition, respiratory illnesses and waterborne diseases such as cholera.

For example, prolonged droughts and above-average rainfall in parts of Kenya and Somalia have put more than 6.4 million children at risk of malnutrition and disease, according to UNICEF.