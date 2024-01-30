Closed toilet lids do not stop viruses

full screenOpen or closed toilet lid doesn’t matter – viruses spread around the toilet regardless. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Closing the lid before flushing the toilet does not prevent viruses from spreading around the room. However, disinfection of surfaces does the trick, according to a study.

Do you lower the lid before you flush the toilet? In fact, it has no bearing on whether virus particles are spread or not.

Pathogens, i.e. infectious substances, from the person who has been to the toilet can travel over a meter through the air in connection with flushing. Previous studies have found that the spread of bacteria can be limited when the lid is folded down. Now researchers from the University of Arizona have investigated the situation with viruses, which are significantly smaller than bacteria.

The scientists have done tests with viruses, of varieties that are not dangerous for humans. They placed different amounts of virus in and on the toilet and flushed. They then took samples from the toilet seat, the floor and the walls. They performed the tests both with and without having disinfected the spaces around the toilet.

The result was that the lid made no difference in how much virus was around the toilet. However, the cleaning of the surfaces did. Using disinfectant in containers in the toilet significantly reduced the spread of viruses, according to the results.

The researchers behind the study, published in the American Journal of Infection Control, write that if someone in a household has a stomach bug, the best trick is to use disinfectants in connection with flushing and cleaning the toilet, to reduce the risk of others getting sick.

