Cloud clusters approach Madagascar

Madagascar is in the crosshairs of bad weather. The cloud clusters brought by the bad weather system in the Mozambique Channel are approaching the center-west of the island. They could generate heavy rains in the Menabe region and in the northern part of the Atsimo-Andrefana region in the next three days, according to forecasts from the General Directorate of Meteorology yesterday. A heavy rain watch is therefore in effect in the Menabe region, the districts of Antsalova and Morombe. “This bad weather system could bring precipitation, between 60 to 90 mm in 24 hours, to these areas, between December 29 and 31. This can destroy infrastructure, cause floods, or landslides,” we can read in a heavy rain warning bulletin, established by the General Directorate of Meteorology. Going out to sea is also prohibited between Maintirano and Toliara until the beginning of the year. The weather will be rainy in the rest of the country until Sunday.

The probability of this system developing into a cyclone remains low, until yesterday. Technicians from the General Directorate of Meteorology, however, continue to monitor it closely.

Miangalya Ralitera

