CLUB LIFE – The RCT Soavimasoandro becomes multidisciplinary

RCT Soavimasoandro acquires multi-sport fields for its new disciplines

The Rugby Club Tanora de Soavimasoandro (RCTS), under the leadership of its president, Avotra Tokianaina Andrianarisoa, and his staff, is convinced that sport helps to better educate young and old for their development. Having specialized in rugby, previously considered its favorite sport, the club is now opening up to other disciplines, such as basketball, handball, mini-football, volleyball and tennis. To do this, it has created adequate infrastructure at its headquarters in Imamba.

Since the celebration of the eleventh edition of Partners’ Day in November, ambition has grown and work has accelerated. “We planned to complete the work in November, but there was a delay, beyond our control. We plan to complete all the infrastructure by March at the latest,” confides the president of the RCTS.

More than four hundred and fifty people, aged 5 to 25, are active in the center: three hundred and fifty children at the rugby school and one hundred adults making up the senior men and women.

Bad memories

According to Avotra Tokianaina Andrianarisoa, “thanks to these new infrastructures, this number will increase and the center will open to all those who want to deepen their knowledge of these different new disciplines. We especially encourage young people to come, because specialists will supervise them in the center.”

Built on old rice fields transformed into a rugby field, the current existing infrastructure is the result of more than twenty-three years of long-term work. The bad memory for the club dates back to 2017. Dishonest people, using the prerogative of public authorities, wanted to monopolize the place already set up. They even destroyed the improvements already made to the rugby field.

Today everything is back to normal and since then the center has developed. Projecting onto other disciplines is a logical thing, with good management and the convincing results obtained by the RCTS through its rugby players, juniors and seniors, ladies and men, capable of competing with other clubs.

These new infrastructures (a basketball court, another for volleyball, one for handball and one for tennis) will only bring good, not only to the young people of the center, the majority of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds, but also to those who will come there to deepen their knowledge of these different disciplines.

Donné Raherinjatovo