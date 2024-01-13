Cluj was among the ten most livable cities in Europe

#Cluj #among #ten #livable #cities #Europe

The European Commission has published a report ranking European cities in terms of quality of life. Cluj was also included in the top 10. It is not known exactly how many places, because the eighth, ninth and tenth places had the same score. The Hungarian city is only in the negative top list: Miskolc finished in 9th place.

In first place is a non-EU city: 97 percent of the population of Zurich is satisfied with their city, followed by Groningen in the Netherlands with 96 percent satisfaction on the part of its population, and then Copenhagen in Denmark with 96 percent. 95 percent of its residents are satisfied with Poland’s Gdańsk and Sweden’s capital, Stockholm, and the same was measured in Germany’s Leipzig and Switzerland’s Geneva. Rostock in Germany, Cluj, Romania’s second largest city, and Braga in Portugal finished in 8th, 9th, and 10th place with 94 percent.

In the same way, the top list of cities classified as the most unlivable by dissatisfied residents has also been prepared. This is led by Palermo, where only 62 percent of the population are satisfied with their city. The residents of the Greek capital, Athens, flew their city to the second place of the negative top with only 65 percent satisfaction, and the Turkish capital, Istanbul, collected the same amount. Tirana and Naples follow with 66 percent, then Belgrade with 69, Rome with 71, Skopje with 72, Miskolc with 74 and Podgorica with 77 percent.

The 112-page report is based on the results of a survey of a total of 71,153 residents conducted between January and April 2023 in 83 EU cities, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, the United Kingdom, the Western Balkans and Turkey.

The Commission found that around 9 out of 10 people are happy to live in their own city. Although overall satisfaction remains high, last year’s results show a slight decrease compared to the 2019 survey, when the Commission last published a similar report.

This is what the report says about Cluj: “It seems that the capital of Romania’s Transylvania region and the country’s second most populous city is a great place to live. In Cluj, 94 percent of residents said they were satisfied with living in the city. Home to a thriving technology sector, the city also ranks second in terms of job opportunities: 73 percent of residents say it’s easy to find a good job in the city.”