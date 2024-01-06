CMVM and banks launch alternative for investors to resolve disputes outside of court

#CMVM #banks #launch #alternative #investors #resolve #disputes #court

Non-professional investors can now access a new alternative dispute resolution mechanism. The CMVM joined financial institutions to offer an alternative to the courts for resolving disputes up to 15,000 euros.

The Securities Market Commission announced this week that retail investors now have access to a dispute resolution mechanism with financial intermediaries. “The solution represents an alternative to resorting to legal means”, says the Commission.

By subscribing to the protocol, the participating financial intermediaries have committed to accepting requests for mediation and arbitration of disputes presented by non-professional clients that concern matters within the scope of financial intermediation up to a maximum amount of 15,000 euros, reveals the CMVM.

In addition to resolving disputes outside of court, through mediation, conciliation and arbitration, arbitration centers will also provide free information to investors.

All parties involved in signing the protocols were committed to disclosing information regarding the existence of the alternative dispute resolution mechanism and details for appeal.

In the area dedicated to the alternative dispute resolution mechanism of the CMVM Investor Portal “you can consult the protocols, the complete list of participating financial intermediaries and participating Arbitration Centers, as well as a list of Frequently Asked Questions”, details the institution.

It is recalled that on November 13, 2023, the CMVM signed two protocols – one with Financial Intermediaries and the other with Consumer Conflict Arbitration Centers – for the creation of a conflict resolution mechanism between entities subject to the supervision of the market regulator and non-professional investors. This mechanism would only come into force after these Centers have access to training content made available by the CMVM.

“In order to guarantee adequate technical resources for rigorous monitoring of dispute resolution processes involving non-professional investors, the CMVM, during the month of December 2023, made materials available and developed training sessions for Arbitration Centers. Therefore, as planned and mentioned in the protocol signing session, this new mechanism has been available at the Arbitration Centers since the beginning of January”, reads the statement.

The CMVM guarantees that it will continue to provide specialized technical support to any of the Consumer Conflict Arbitration Centers, “with regard to identifying the legal framework that, in abstract, applies in matters of financial intermediation activities”.

The regulatory authority explains that “in situations where the consumer client’s wishes have not been fully met in the form of a prior complaint filed with the financial institution and the CMVM, they may submit a dispute resolution request directly to the respective financial institution. , a Consumer Conflict Arbitration Center or another entity that provides alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to which the financial intermediary has adhered.”

The promotion of alternative conflict resolution mechanisms, given their relevance in protecting non-professional investors, is part of the strategy outlined by the CMVM for the 2022-2024 three-year period.