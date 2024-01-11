CNCD rejected a complaint against a printing house that refused to print posters containing messages about violence against the LGBT community / Gave priority to freedom of conscience

The National Council for Combating Discrimination rejected, on Wednesday, a complaint against a printing house that refused to print posters containing messages about violence against the LGBT community, sources from the Council told G4Media.ro. In this case, the CNCD Board would have given priority to freedom of conscience. The representatives of the printing house cited reasons related to freedom of conscience, saying that they do not want to promote such messages.

Oana Dorobanțu, an activist for the rights of LGBT people, wanted to print 500 posters to distribute at the march for women’s safety, the site Știrileprotv.ro reported last year

Initially, the printing house had made him an offer, but after sending the content to be printed by email, he received a written reply informing him that the operator refused to print the leaflets.

Oana Dorobanțu: “I received an email very suddenly, which said that we can no longer print a leaflet and for any questions to call a phone number. I called, we talked, initially there was an agreement, then this person showed his disagreement with the lesbian movement, including those remarks that he made that were against nature.

That leaflet talked about forms of violence against lesbians, so there were no images, no propaganda, everything comes from the research and experience of the lesbians from Bucharest who compiled it.”

The manager of the printing house motivates the refusal on grounds of freedom of conscience.

Bogdan, printing manager: “When I checked the respective text, and which community it is addressed to, it seemed to me that it discriminates against me, in the sense that it goes against the moral and Christian principles that we have both in our personal life and in our business, after which we run our business. We do not want our name to be associated with the actions of this community. “

