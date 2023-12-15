Coach dissatisfied with Kabuscorp players’ performance –

The poor performance presented by Kabuscorp do Palanca in the 2-0 victory, yesterday, 13th, against Santa Rita de Cássia do Uíge, displeased the head coach, Zeca Amaral.

The coach spoke these words to journalists, at the end of the game played at the Coqueiros stadium, in Luanda, at the opening of the eighth round of the first division National Football Championship, Girabola 2023/24.

He added that the group took to the pitch badly, having made numerous mistakes in organizing the game, in which the opponent created great difficulties.

In his opinion, the result was more valuable than the performance of his players. He indicated that his team will continue to work to maintain the winning cycle and try to maintain leadership.

In turn, Santa Rita coach, Nzuzi Ngemba, said that the negative result contradicts his team’s performance on the field. He recognized that the opponent created numerous difficulties that it was not possible to avoid defeat (0-2).

With this result, Kabuscorp do Palanca takes the lead in the competition with 17 points, while Santa Rita is 12th, with six.

