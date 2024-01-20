Coal electricity production is on track to set a new record

#Coal #electricity #production #track #set #record

With this trend, global carbon emissions targets are unlikely to be met, environmentalists believe

Global coal-fired power generation is likely to set a new record in 2023, when coal exports pass 1 billion tonnes for the first time in history. This comes amid efforts to limit the use of fossil fuels to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, a analysis said.

The agency refers to data from the environmental organization Ember, according to which the production of electricity from coal in the period January – October 2023 increased by 1% compared to the same period in 2022 and reached 8.3 thousand terawatt hours. The production of electricity from coal was a record in 2022 – 10.2 thousand terawatt hours, it is evident from the statistics of environmentalists.

Accordingly, emissions from the production of electricity from coal reached a new peak – 7.85 billion tons by October, compared to the same period in 2022.

The biggest producers of electricity from coal last year were China, India, the Philippines, Turkey and Vietnam. Japan reduced production by 8.2%, but the “free space” was taken by Vietnam, where there was a significant increase in production.

In 2022, record natural gas prices led to growth in coal-fired power generation. But after the normalization of the situation, most developed countries returned to gas again or bet on green energy. In Asia, coal consumption is still on the rise, Ember noted in separate coal analysis. They also point out that the trend in their use is such that the goals of reducing emissions and preventing temperatures from rising by more than 1.5°C by the end of the century are unlikely to be met.

also cited Kpler data as showing coal exports rising 6.6 percent from 2022 to just over 1 billion tons. The main supplier of coal worldwide is Indonesia with 505 million tons, which is a growth of 12% compared to 2023. For the first time, Indonesia has such a large share of global exports – more than half.

Australia is second with 198 million tons, which is an increase of 7 percent, followed by Russia with 103 million tons.

The main buyer of coal is China, with a record 325 million tons, up from 109 million tons in 2022. The country has domestic deposits, but the price of coal on world markets is more favorable, and Beijing is taking advantage of this situation.

The second largest importer of coal is India (172 million tons), followed by Japan (109 million tons) and South Korea (80 million tons).

