Coal flexes in red underwear. Storm on the Internet! What a scandal – pudelek.pl

#Coal #flexes #red #underwear #Storm #Internet #scandal #pudelek.pl

Share Tweet

Roksana Węgiel has successfully shed the label of a polite child star. Once again, the singer’s Instagram profile was decorated with a photo of her in underwear. The artist’s fans argued in the comments, expressing different opinions about the controversial image of their idol.

Roksana Węgiel



She transformed before the eyes of millions of Poles from a modest and quiet teenager



a young lady eager to emphasize her femininity



, whose ring finger is decorated with an engagement ring. Next year, the (almost) 19-year-old is to get married, vowing love and fidelity to her beloved Kevin.

In addition to income from concerts and record sales, the singer’s account is supplemented by remuneration for participation in an increasing number of advertising campaigns. In the middle of the year, she was chosen among all the youth idols at



ambassador of a popular lingerie brand



. The multi-month campaign is naturally accompanied by photo sessions, the effects of which Węgiel shares on social media.

SEE: Roksana Węgiel bends in front of the mirror in a BRA! Fans’ opinions are divided: “Have your parents seen you?” (VIDEO)

The rest of the article is below the video



Roksana Węgiel on Eydta Górniak’s words: “It’s an icon for me”



Show…

Half-naked Roksana Węgiel caused controversy among Internet users



As she entered adulthood, the young artist gained full decision-making power in professional matters. Among numerous proposals for marketing cooperation, she decided to lend her image to an Italian company that was promoted in the past by, among others,



Karolina Gilon



Whether



Maffashion



. Thus, Roksana joined the group of ladies aware of their charms, willingly exposed on the Internet.

Węgiel has already managed to accustom her audience to bold photos. Despite this, the latest photo of the beaming singer



dressed only in an elegant red suit





and a large plaid shirt



caused mixed reactions among her followers.

Some Internet users expressed their disgust with the published photos.

Why show yourself half naked on the Internet; Not too brave?; I wonder what the “fiancé” thinks about it;







You’re turning into one of those stupid influencers, but you seriously had potential





– wrote outraged Internet users.

In contrast to the sarcastic comments, many fans defended the young stage star.

But I have a beautiful idol and a talented one at that; An 18-year-old advertising underwear is nothing extraordinary, and creating a shitstorm will not bring anything; A big scandal, and if she added a photo in a swimsuit, it would be one and the same; Just an ordinary underwear ad by a pretty, shapely girl



– they came to the rescue.

What do you think?

SEE ALSO: Roksana Węgiel parades around the city in a BRA. Internet users are outraged in the comments: “You are promoting NUDITY!” (PHOTO)

Source: pudelek.pl

Selected for you