COBOL: The 1960s Programming Language That Trillions in Payments Depend on Every Day

When a technology in the world of computers is more than half a century old, you probably won’t be easy to find specialists in it who are of working age. When it comes to COBOL, however, it is imperative. The 65-year-old programming language is used in systems that handle $3 trillion worth of transactions a day — or a week’s worth of U.S. GDP. You definitely don’t want to make mistakes with that much money.

COBOL (Common Business Oriented Language) was created in 1959 for the needs of the US military as a data processing programming language. It hasn’t been widely taught for decades, but it’s still among the most popular tools for creating mainframe software in fields such as banking, insurance, government and healthcare, PC Magazine writes. As much as 95% of ATM transactions in the US go through programs written in the obsolete programming language.

Its syntax is very specific, it has a strict hierarchy and a rigid code structure, and, in general, it has nothing to do with the technologies that are widely used today. Therefore, finding quality young programmers is becoming an increasingly difficult task.

And here we will try with AI

IBM believes the solution lies in the tech world’s favorite term of the last year – artificial intelligence. The IT giant has created a generative assistant that “translates” old COBOL code into, for example, Java.

Of course, it’s not that easy.

“You have to keep in mind that this is a tool to help developers. AI is involved, but you still need a developer (…) It still needs to make some small adjustments to the code from the AI. It could be 80- 90% of what is needed, but still requires changes,” Skyla Loomis, vice president of IBM’s Z Software division, told PC Magazine.

There are skeptics

IBM’s latest AI experiment, Watson Health, has been markedly unsuccessful, and so some analysts do not believe that the company will be able to easily solve the problem of COBOL programming code, which few know.

Gartner vice president Arun Chandrasekhara commented to the publication that IBM does not have research to back up their ambitions, and that generative AI is still in its early stages and will take time to start working reliably.

Still, it’s no surprise that the tech giant is betting big on AI. According to many experts, the modernization of old code is just one of the promising applications of AI in the software realm. A year ago, Gartner predicted that the use of AI assistants could speed up the implementation time of programming tasks by 30%.

Such productivity growth can justify serious business investments in artificial intelligence platforms.