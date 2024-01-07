Cobra 11 actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters killed in plane crash

#Cobra #actor #Christian #Oliver #daughters #killed #plane #crash

Christian Oliver and his two daughters died Thursday when their plane crashed in the Caribbean, foreign media reported.

A police statement said the incident happened off Bequia Island. The small plane was flying from JF Mitchell Airport to St. Lucia.

“Just moments after takeoff, the plane broke down and fell into the ocean,” local authorities said.

Fishermen and divers from “Paget Farm” swam their boats to the scene of the incident to provide help, but to no avail, according to People.com.

Pilot Robert Sachs, who owned the plane, was killed along with his family.

Officials said the bodies of the pilot and passengers were pulled from the plane and water by the SVG Coast Guard. The victims were later pronounced dead.