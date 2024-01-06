Cobra 11 detective Christian Oliver died in a plane crash along with his daughters

Christian Oliver, one of the actors of the German television action film series Cobra 11, died in a plane crash in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday. The German actor aboard a single-engine private plane crashed into the sea “a few moments after takeoff” on Thursday. Oliver’s ten- and twelve-year-old daughters and the pilot also lost their lives in the tragedy.

Police said the small plane had departed from the island of Bequia and was headed for the island of Saint Lucia. Fishermen, divers and units of the coast guard rushed to the scene of the accident, but only managed to pull the four bodies out of the sea. The 51-year-old actor’s family was on vacation.

Born Christian Klepser, the actor appeared in more than 60 movies and television productions. He became known with the action series Cobra 11, in two seasons of which he appeared as one of the main characters. He also appeared in minor roles in Hollywood productions, such as alongside George Clooney in The Good German and alongside Tom Cruise in Valkyrie, as well as in the film Speed ​​Racer – Total Turbo.

