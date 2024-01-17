Cobreloa wants to hit hard and announces his eleventh reinforcement

#Cobreloa #hit #hard #announces #eleventh #reinforcement

They arrived

Germán Guiffrey (Gimnasia y Esgrima LP, ARG)

Walter Ervit (DT)

Renovated

They left

Francisco Arrué (DT)

Marcelo Díaz (University of Chile)

Joaquín Muñoz (Deportes Concepción)

Gonzalo Sosa (Palestinian)

Roberto Cereceda (without club)

Gonzalo Ríos (without club)

Fernando Juarez (Platense, ARG)

Carlos Labrín (Ñublense)

Osvaldo Bosso (Ñublense)

Matías Sepúlveda (without club)

Words from our new hearing defender 💪🏻 Let's go with everything Germán Guiffrey💚

They arrived

Agustín Mulet (Independent, ARG)

Juan Leiva (Catholic University)

Christian Bravo (Barnechea)

Mario Sandoval (Curicó Kingdom)

Nicolás Avellaneda (Unión La Calera)

Bairon Monroy (San Marcos de Arica)

Diego González (O’Higgins)

Gastón Rodríguez (Blooming, BOL)

Jorge Espejo (Everton)

Francisco Arancibia (O’Higgins)

Marco Borgnino (Constanța Lighthouse, RUM).

Renovated

Rivaldo Hernandez

Juan Soto

Luis Garcia

Nicolas Palma

Cristian Insaurralde

Emiliano Astorga (DT)

They left

Maximiliano Velazco (San Luis de Quillota)

Bastián San Juan (Rangers)

Nicolás Maturana (Real Estelí, NIC)

Matias Ballini

Nicolás Gauna (San Marcos de Arica)

Ignacio Jara

Gustavo Gotti (Rangers)

Felipe Villagran (Everton)

We are very happy to announce that Agustín Mulet is officially a new Cobreloa player 🫶🏼 The Argentine midfielder, with steps in Vélez Sarsfield and Independiente de Avellaneda, is an aggressive midfielder, with good passing and touch on the ball ⚽️

They arrived

Felipe Barrientos (Puerto Montt Sports)

Franco Bechtholdt (Curicó Kingdom)

Leandro Navarro (Iquique Sports)

Franco Lobos (University of Chile)

Diego Coelho (Curicó Kingdom)

Renovated

Julio Castro

Gustavo Huerta (DT)

Caesar Munder

Nelson Sepúlveda

Leandro Requena.

They left

Alejandro Camargo (Coquimbo Kingdom)

Francisco Alarcón (Without club)

Sebastian Silva

Pablo Cardenas

Cecilio Waterman (U de Conce)

Maximiliano Rueda (Atlético Atlanta, ARG)

Words from Prof. Gustavo Huerta! Our coach, G. Huerta, shares his analysis after an intense first week of training in 2024.

They arrived

Jorge Almirón (DT)

Cristian Zavala

Omar Carabalí (Unión La Calera)

Bryan Soto

David Tati

Felipe Yáñez (Coquimbo Kingdom)

Pedro Navarro

Darko Fiamengo

Ignacio Jara

Juan Carlos Gaete (Copiapó Sports)

Danilo Diaz

Nicolas Garrido

Ethan Espinoza

Diego Ulloa

Matías Colossi

Julio Fierro

Francisco Garcia

Michael Arias

Erik Ottesen

Renovated

They left

Gustavo Quinteros (DT)

Fabian Castillo

Matías de los Santos

Agustín Bouzat

They arrived

Nicholas Johansen (CA Douglas, ARG)

Francisco Salinas (Unión La Calera)

Jorge Henríquez (Curicó Kingdom)

Elvis Hernández (Cipoletti, ARG)

Alejandro Azócar (San Marcos de Arica)

Alejandro Camargo (Cobresal)

Renovated

Fernando Díaz (DT)

Dylan Glaby

Diego Sanchez

Salvador Sanchez

Juan Cornejo.

They left

Rubén Farfán (Dep Iquique)

Felipe Yáñez (Colo-Colo)

Javier Parraguez (ABC FC, BRA)

May these holidays be to celebrate with the AURINEGRA family, renew the love for colors and let us remain UNITED in a new year full of challenges

They arrived

Yerko González (Unión San Felipe)

Juan Carlos Gaete (Colo-Colo)

Luis Felipe Maluenda (Catholic University)

Fabián Manzano (Puerto Montt Sports)

Diego Carrasco (Coquimbo Kingdom)

Álvaro Cazula (Gimnasia y Esgrima de Jujuy, ARG)

Tobías Figueroa (Curicó Kingdom)

Byron Nieto (Dep. Antofagasta)

Renovated

They left

Axl Ríos, Reiner Castro

Luis Cabrera

Juan José Contreras

Luca Pontigo

Ian Toro

David Tati

Manuel Lopez

Jens Buss

Ivan Rozas

They arrived

Ronald de la Fuente (Curicó Kingdom)

Yonathan Andía (University of Chile)

Diego Fernández (O’Higgins)

Lázaro Romero (Deportivo Riestra, ARG)

Fabián Espinoza (Dep. La Serena)

Luis Casanova (University of Chile)

Agustín Nadruz (Curicó Kingdom)

Miguel Ramírez (DT)

Rubén Farfán (Coquimbo Kingdom)

Daniel Sappa (Students, ARG)

Renovated

Alvaro Delgado

Miguel Sanhueza

Edson Puch

Diego Orellana

Joaquín Moya

His Salinas

Daniel Castillo

Alvaro Ramos

They left

Miguel Ponce (DT)

Ramón Fernández (Without club)

Welcome, Ronald De la Fuente! The left back comes to reinforce the Dragon, coming from Curicó Unidos. He is the eighth reinforcement for the Season

They arrived

Rodrigo Contreras (Defense and Justice, ARG)

Omar Fernández (León, MEX)

Tomás Asta-Buruaga (Catholic University)

Bruno Bentancor (Peñarol, URU)

Felipe Villagran (Cobreloa)

Ignacio González (O’Higgins)

Axl Ríos (Deportes Copiapó)

Nicolás Baeza (Huachipato)

Renovated

Nicolas Baeza

Francisco Meneghini (DT)

Claudio Gonzalez

Felipe Campos

They left

Cristopher Medina (Ñublense)

Franco Torgnascioli (Sin club)

Juan Cuevas (Without club)

Luis Montes (León, MEX)

Sebastián Sáez (Huachipato)

Jorge Espejo

Pedro Sanchez

Bryan Soto

Welcome to the largest in the region, Omar! Winger Omar Fernández Frasica is a new Evertonian player and becomes the sixth reinforcement for the challenges of the 2024 season

They arrived

Imanol Gonzalez (Maipu Sports, ARG)

Zachary Lopez (The Serene)

Santiago Silva (Danube, URU)

Jeisson Vargas (University of Chile)

Leandro Díaz (Unión La Calera)

Sebastián Sáez (Everton)

Franco Vega (Vélez Sarsfield, ARG)

Mario Briceño (Union San Felipe)

Javier Sanguinetti (DT).

Renovated

They left

Gustavo Álvarez (DT, Univ. of Chile)

Gabriel Castellón (Univ. of Chile)

Nicolás Baeza (Everton)

Our reinforcement IMANOL GONZÁLEZ referred to his incorporation into the Acerero Club

They arrived

Cristopher Medina (Everton)

Osvaldo Bosso (Audax Italiano)

Carlos Labrín (Audax Italiano)

Jovany Campusano (Sports La Serena)

Diego Tapia (Magallanes)

Pedro Sánchez (Everton)

Matías Plaza (Santiago Wanderers)

Gabriel Graciani (Córdoba ARG Institute)

Mario Salas (DT)

Renovated

Patrick Rubio

Lorenzo Reyes

Bernardo Cerezo.

They left

Santiago Dittborn (End of contract)

Branco Provoste (Final agreement)

Hernán Muñoz (End of contract)

Enzo Guerrero (End of contract)

Hernán Caputto (DT)

Juan Córdova (End of contract)

Juan Leiva (End loan)

Pablo Aránguiz (not renewed)

Nicolás Mancilla (end of contract)

Andrés Vilches (not renewed)

Cristopher Medina will be part of our 2024 Honor Squad. The right back is already working in Paso Alejo with his teammates. Welcome, Mantek!

They arrived

Martín Quezada (Valdivia Sports)

Octavio Bianchi (Central Rosary, ARG)

Simón Contreras (University of Chile)

Martin Sarrafiore (Independent, ARG)

Juan Ignacio Díaz (Barracas Central, ARG)

Nicolás Peranic (Catholic University)

Leonel Mosevich (Institute, ARG)

Renovated

Albert Acevedo

Juan Manuel Azconzábal (DT).

They left

Diego González (Cobreloa)

Ronald Guzmán (Santa Cruz Sports)

Pedro Pablo Hernandez (San Martin de Tucuman, ARG)

Pedro Navarro (Colo-Colo)

Francisco Arancibia (Cobreloa)

Matías Belmar (Dep. Temuco)

Learn a little more about the training and career of our new goalkeeper, Martín Quezada.

They arrived

Junior Marabel (Unión de Santa Fe, ARG)

Gonzalo Sosa (Audax Italiano)

Renovated

César Rigamonti

Misael Davila

Dilan Zúñiga

Cristian Suarez

Dixon Contreras

Fernando Cornejo

Joe Abrigo.

They left

Fernando Meza (Argentinos Juniors, ARG)

Agustín Farías (Catholic University)

Maximiliano Salas (Racing Club, ARG)

Hernán Rivero (end of contract)

"The preseason has been very satisfactory, from work and group communion." The word of Pablo Sánchez, coach of Palestino, after completing the training week in the Maule Region

They arrived

Diego González (Boca Juniors, ARG)

Bastian Roco (Huachipato)

Nicolás Peñailillo (Deportes Antofagasta)

Miguel Ponce (DT, Dep. Iquique)

Renovated

Ariel Uribe

Ignacio Nunez

They left

Ronald Fuentes (DT)

Emanuel Cecchini (Financed)

Thomas Rodríguez (End of contract)

Sebastián Pérez (Catholic University)

Nicolás Guirín (End of contract)

They arrived

Jorge Pena (Everton)

Luciano Aued (Unión de Santa Fe, ARG)

Matías Ibáñez (Board of Trustees, ARG)

Manuel Fernandez (DT)

Ezequiel Parnisari (Institute, ARG)

Gabriel Huhne (Racing Club, ARG)

Renovated

They left

Martin Cicotello (DT)

Omar Carabalí (Colo-Colo)

Welcome to Rojo, Jorge Peña! The 23-year-old goalkeeper is already a cement worker and is available to defend the cement goal in the 2024 season

They arrived

Lucas Menossi (Tigre, ARG)

Guillermo Soto (Baltica, Russia)

Nicolás Castillo (Without club)

Agustín Farías (Palestinian)

Alfred Canales (Magallanes)

Sebastián Pérez (Spanish University)

Renovated

Branco Ampuero

Alfonso Parot

Cristian Cuevas

They left

Luis Felipe Maluenda (Deportes Copiapó)

Guillermo Burdisso (retirement)

Byron Nieto (End loan)

Nicolás Peranic (O’Higgins)

Bryan Rovira (Fin prestamo).

We communicate a principle of agreement with the Baltika club of Russia for the Chilean full-back and national team to return to Crusaders. The player would seal his bond for three years with the UC

They arrived

Franco Calderón (Unión Santa Fe, ARG)

Gabriel Castellon (Huachipato)

Bastian Tapia

Bastian Ubal

Fabián Hormazábal (O’Higgins)

Maximiliano Guerrero (Dep. La Serena)

Gustavo Álvarez (DT, Huachipato)

Marcelo Díaz (Audax Italiano)

Renovated

They left

Simón Contreras (O’Higgins)

Cristóbal Campos (judicial problems)

Mauricio Pellegrino (DT)

Nery Dominguez

Yonathan Andía

Franco Lobos (Cobresal)