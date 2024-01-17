Cobreloa wants to hit hard and announces his eleventh reinforcement

****** Update: Tuesday, January 16 *****

They arrived

  • Germán Guiffrey (Gimnasia y Esgrima LP, ARG)
  • Walter Ervit (DT)

Renovated

They left

  • Francisco Arrué (DT)
  • Marcelo Díaz (University of Chile)
  • Joaquín Muñoz (Deportes Concepción)
  • Gonzalo Sosa (Palestinian)
  • Roberto Cereceda (without club)
  • Gonzalo Ríos (without club)
  • Fernando Juarez (Platense, ARG)
  • Carlos Labrín (Ñublense)
  • Osvaldo Bosso (Ñublense)
  • Matías Sepúlveda (without club)

They arrived

  • Agustín Mulet (Independent, ARG)
  • Juan Leiva (Catholic University)
  • Christian Bravo (Barnechea)
  • Mario Sandoval (Curicó Kingdom)
  • Nicolás Avellaneda (Unión La Calera)
  • Bairon Monroy (San Marcos de Arica)
  • Diego González (O’Higgins)
  • Gastón Rodríguez (Blooming, BOL)
  • Jorge Espejo (Everton)
  • Francisco Arancibia (O’Higgins)
  • Marco Borgnino (Constanța Lighthouse, RUM).

Renovated

  • Rivaldo Hernandez
  • Juan Soto
  • Luis Garcia
  • Nicolas Palma
  • Cristian Insaurralde
  • Emiliano Astorga (DT)

They left

  • Maximiliano Velazco (San Luis de Quillota)
  • Bastián San Juan (Rangers)
  • Nicolás Maturana (Real Estelí, NIC)
  • Matias Ballini
  • Nicolás Gauna (San Marcos de Arica)
  • Ignacio Jara
  • Gustavo Gotti (Rangers)
  • Felipe Villagran (Everton)

They arrived

  • Felipe Barrientos (Puerto Montt Sports)
  • Franco Bechtholdt (Curicó Kingdom)
  • Leandro Navarro (Iquique Sports)
  • Franco Lobos (University of Chile)
  • Diego Coelho (Curicó Kingdom)

Renovated

  • Julio Castro
  • Gustavo Huerta (DT)
  • Caesar Munder
  • Nelson Sepúlveda
  • Leandro Requena.

They left

  • Alejandro Camargo (Coquimbo Kingdom)
  • Francisco Alarcón (Without club)
  • Sebastian Silva
  • Pablo Cardenas
  • Cecilio Waterman (U de Conce)
  • Maximiliano Rueda (Atlético Atlanta, ARG)

They arrived

  • Jorge Almirón (DT)
  • Cristian Zavala
  • Omar Carabalí (Unión La Calera)
  • Bryan Soto
  • David Tati
  • Felipe Yáñez (Coquimbo Kingdom)
  • Pedro Navarro
  • Darko Fiamengo
  • Ignacio Jara
  • Juan Carlos Gaete (Copiapó Sports)
  • Danilo Diaz
  • Nicolas Garrido
  • Ethan Espinoza
  • Diego Ulloa
  • Matías Colossi
  • Julio Fierro
  • Francisco Garcia
  • Michael Arias
  • Erik Ottesen
Renovated

They left

  • Gustavo Quinteros (DT)
  • Fabian Castillo
  • Matías de los Santos
  • Agustín Bouzat

They arrived

  • Nicholas Johansen (CA Douglas, ARG)
  • Francisco Salinas (Unión La Calera)
  • Jorge Henríquez (Curicó Kingdom)
  • Elvis Hernández (Cipoletti, ARG)
  • Alejandro Azócar (San Marcos de Arica)
  • Alejandro Camargo (Cobresal)

Renovated

  • Fernando Díaz (DT)
  • Dylan Glaby
  • Diego Sanchez
  • Salvador Sanchez
  • Juan Cornejo.

They left

  • Rubén Farfán (Dep Iquique)
  • Felipe Yáñez (Colo-Colo)
  • Javier Parraguez (ABC FC, BRA)

They arrived

  • Yerko González (Unión San Felipe)
  • Juan Carlos Gaete (Colo-Colo)
  • Luis Felipe Maluenda (Catholic University)
  • Fabián Manzano (Puerto Montt Sports)
  • Diego Carrasco (Coquimbo Kingdom)
  • Álvaro Cazula (Gimnasia y Esgrima de Jujuy, ARG)
  • Tobías Figueroa (Curicó Kingdom)
  • Byron Nieto (Dep. Antofagasta)

Renovated

They left

  • Axl Ríos, Reiner Castro
  • Luis Cabrera
  • Juan José Contreras
  • Luca Pontigo
  • Ian Toro
  • David Tati
  • Manuel Lopez
  • Jens Buss
  • Ivan Rozas

They arrived

  • Ronald de la Fuente (Curicó Kingdom)
  • Yonathan Andía (University of Chile)
  • Diego Fernández (O’Higgins)
  • Lázaro Romero (Deportivo Riestra, ARG)
  • Fabián Espinoza (Dep. La Serena)
  • Luis Casanova (University of Chile)
  • Agustín Nadruz (Curicó Kingdom)
  • Miguel Ramírez (DT)
  • Rubén Farfán (Coquimbo Kingdom)
  • Daniel Sappa (Students, ARG)

Renovated

  • Alvaro Delgado
  • Miguel Sanhueza
  • Edson Puch
  • Diego Orellana
  • Joaquín Moya
  • His Salinas
  • Daniel Castillo
  • Alvaro Ramos

They left

  • Miguel Ponce (DT)
  • Ramón Fernández (Without club)

They arrived

  • Rodrigo Contreras (Defense and Justice, ARG)
  • Omar Fernández (León, MEX)
  • Tomás Asta-Buruaga (Catholic University)
  • Bruno Bentancor (Peñarol, URU)
  • Felipe Villagran (Cobreloa)
  • Ignacio González (O’Higgins)
  • Axl Ríos (Deportes Copiapó)
  • Nicolás Baeza (Huachipato)

Renovated

  • Nicolas Baeza
  • Francisco Meneghini (DT)
  • Claudio Gonzalez
  • Felipe Campos

They left

  • Cristopher Medina (Ñublense)
  • Franco Torgnascioli (Sin club)
  • Juan Cuevas (Without club)
  • Luis Montes (León, MEX)
  • Sebastián Sáez (Huachipato)
  • Jorge Espejo
  • Pedro Sanchez
  • Bryan Soto

They arrived

  • Imanol Gonzalez (Maipu Sports, ARG)
  • Zachary Lopez (The Serene)
  • Santiago Silva (Danube, URU)
  • Jeisson Vargas (University of Chile)
  • Leandro Díaz (Unión La Calera)
  • Sebastián Sáez (Everton)
  • Franco Vega (Vélez Sarsfield, ARG)
  • Mario Briceño (Union San Felipe)
  • Javier Sanguinetti (DT).
Renovated

They left

  • Gustavo Álvarez (DT, Univ. of Chile)
  • Gabriel Castellón (Univ. of Chile)
  • Nicolás Baeza (Everton)

They arrived

  • Cristopher Medina (Everton)
  • Osvaldo Bosso (Audax Italiano)
  • Carlos Labrín (Audax Italiano)
  • Jovany Campusano (Sports La Serena)
  • Diego Tapia (Magallanes)
  • Pedro Sánchez (Everton)
  • Matías Plaza (Santiago Wanderers)
  • Gabriel Graciani (Córdoba ARG Institute)
  • Mario Salas (DT)

Renovated

  • Patrick Rubio
  • Lorenzo Reyes
  • Bernardo Cerezo.

They left

  • Santiago Dittborn (End of contract)
  • Branco Provoste (Final agreement)
  • Hernán Muñoz (End of contract)
  • Enzo Guerrero (End of contract)
  • Hernán Caputto (DT)
  • Juan Córdova (End of contract)
  • Juan Leiva (End loan)
  • Pablo Aránguiz (not renewed)
  • Nicolás Mancilla (end of contract)
  • Andrés Vilches (not renewed)

They arrived

  • Martín Quezada (Valdivia Sports)
  • Octavio Bianchi (Central Rosary, ARG)
  • Simón Contreras (University of Chile)
  • Martin Sarrafiore (Independent, ARG)
  • Juan Ignacio Díaz (Barracas Central, ARG)
  • Nicolás Peranic (Catholic University)
  • Leonel Mosevich (Institute, ARG)

Renovated

  • Albert Acevedo
  • Juan Manuel Azconzábal (DT).

They left

  • Diego González (Cobreloa)
  • Ronald Guzmán (Santa Cruz Sports)
  • Pedro Pablo Hernandez (San Martin de Tucuman, ARG)
  • Pedro Navarro (Colo-Colo)
  • Francisco Arancibia (Cobreloa)
  • Matías Belmar (Dep. Temuco)

They arrived

  • Junior Marabel (Unión de Santa Fe, ARG)
  • Gonzalo Sosa (Audax Italiano)

Renovated

  • César Rigamonti
  • Misael Davila
  • Dilan Zúñiga
  • Cristian Suarez
  • Dixon Contreras
  • Fernando Cornejo
  • Joe Abrigo.
They left

  • Fernando Meza (Argentinos Juniors, ARG)
  • Agustín Farías (Catholic University)
  • Maximiliano Salas (Racing Club, ARG)
  • Hernán Rivero (end of contract)

They arrived

  • Diego González (Boca Juniors, ARG)
  • Bastian Roco (Huachipato)
  • Nicolás Peñailillo (Deportes Antofagasta)
  • Miguel Ponce (DT, Dep. Iquique)

Renovated

  • Ariel Uribe
  • Ignacio Nunez

They left

  • Ronald Fuentes (DT)
  • Emanuel Cecchini (Financed)
  • Thomas Rodríguez (End of contract)
  • Sebastián Pérez (Catholic University)
  • Nicolás Guirín (End of contract)

They arrived

  • Jorge Pena (Everton)
  • Luciano Aued (Unión de Santa Fe, ARG)
  • Matías Ibáñez (Board of Trustees, ARG)
  • Manuel Fernandez (DT)
  • Ezequiel Parnisari (Institute, ARG)
  • Gabriel Huhne (Racing Club, ARG)

Renovated

They left

  • Martin Cicotello (DT)
  • Omar Carabalí (Colo-Colo)

They arrived

  • Lucas Menossi (Tigre, ARG)
  • Guillermo Soto (Baltica, Russia)
  • Nicolás Castillo (Without club)
  • Agustín Farías (Palestinian)
  • Alfred Canales (Magallanes)
  • Sebastián Pérez (Spanish University)

Renovated

  • Branco Ampuero
  • Alfonso Parot
  • Cristian Cuevas

They left

  • Luis Felipe Maluenda (Deportes Copiapó)
  • Guillermo Burdisso (retirement)
  • Byron Nieto (End loan)
  • Nicolás Peranic (O’Higgins)
  • Bryan Rovira (Fin prestamo).

They arrived

  • Franco Calderón (Unión Santa Fe, ARG)
  • Gabriel Castellon (Huachipato)
  • Bastian Tapia
  • Bastian Ubal
  • Fabián Hormazábal (O’Higgins)
  • Maximiliano Guerrero (Dep. La Serena)
  • Gustavo Álvarez (DT, Huachipato)
  • Marcelo Díaz (Audax Italiano)

Renovated

They left

  • Simón Contreras (O’Higgins)
  • Cristóbal Campos (judicial problems)
  • Mauricio Pellegrino (DT)
  • Nery Dominguez
  • Yonathan Andía
  • Franco Lobos (Cobresal)

