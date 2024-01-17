Cobreloa wants to hit hard and announces his eleventh reinforcement

#Cobreloa #hit #hard #announces #eleventh #reinforcement
****** Update: Tuesday, January 16 *****
They arrived
- Germán Guiffrey (Gimnasia y Esgrima LP, ARG)
- Walter Ervit (DT)
Renovated
They left
- Francisco Arrué (DT)
- Marcelo Díaz (University of Chile)
- Joaquín Muñoz (Deportes Concepción)
- Gonzalo Sosa (Palestinian)
- Roberto Cereceda (without club)
- Gonzalo Ríos (without club)
- Fernando Juarez (Platense, ARG)
- Carlos Labrín (Ñublense)
- Osvaldo Bosso (Ñublense)
- Matías Sepúlveda (without club)
Words from our new hearing defender 💪🏻
Let’s go with everything Germán Guiffrey💚#ForzaAudax 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/2cUJIMf7cO
— Audax Italiano (@audaxitaliano) January 13, 2024
They arrived
- Agustín Mulet (Independent, ARG)
- Juan Leiva (Catholic University)
- Christian Bravo (Barnechea)
- Mario Sandoval (Curicó Kingdom)
- Nicolás Avellaneda (Unión La Calera)
- Bairon Monroy (San Marcos de Arica)
- Diego González (O’Higgins)
- Gastón Rodríguez (Blooming, BOL)
- Jorge Espejo (Everton)
- Francisco Arancibia (O’Higgins)
- Marco Borgnino (Constanța Lighthouse, RUM).
Renovated
- Rivaldo Hernandez
- Juan Soto
- Luis Garcia
- Nicolas Palma
- Cristian Insaurralde
- Emiliano Astorga (DT)
They left
- Maximiliano Velazco (San Luis de Quillota)
- Bastián San Juan (Rangers)
- Nicolás Maturana (Real Estelí, NIC)
- Matias Ballini
- Nicolás Gauna (San Marcos de Arica)
- Ignacio Jara
- Gustavo Gotti (Rangers)
- Felipe Villagran (Everton)
We are very happy to announce that Agustín Mulet is officially a new Cobreloa player 🫶🏼
The Argentine midfielder, with steps in Vélez Sarsfield and Independiente de Avellaneda, is an aggressive midfielder, with good passing and touch on the ball ⚽️
Let’s go Cobreloa Dear! 🦊🧡 pic.twitter.com/cn6mN4yV6m
— Cobreloa (@Cobreloa_SADP) January 16, 2024
They arrived
- Felipe Barrientos (Puerto Montt Sports)
- Franco Bechtholdt (Curicó Kingdom)
- Leandro Navarro (Iquique Sports)
- Franco Lobos (University of Chile)
- Diego Coelho (Curicó Kingdom)
Renovated
- Julio Castro
- Gustavo Huerta (DT)
- Caesar Munder
- Nelson Sepúlveda
- Leandro Requena.
They left
- Alejandro Camargo (Coquimbo Kingdom)
- Francisco Alarcón (Without club)
- Sebastian Silva
- Pablo Cardenas
- Cecilio Waterman (U de Conce)
- Maximiliano Rueda (Atlético Atlanta, ARG)
🎙️ Words from Prof. Gustavo Huerta! ⛏️
👉🏻 Our coach, G. Huerta, shares his analysis after an intense first week of training in 2024. 🔥
▶️Don’t miss more details on our Cobresal TV YouTube Channel. Subscribe!
— Cobresal Sports Club (@ClubDepCobresal) January 13, 2024
They arrived
- Jorge Almirón (DT)
- Cristian Zavala
- Omar Carabalí (Unión La Calera)
- Bryan Soto
- David Tati
- Felipe Yáñez (Coquimbo Kingdom)
- Pedro Navarro
- Darko Fiamengo
- Ignacio Jara
- Juan Carlos Gaete (Copiapó Sports)
- Danilo Diaz
- Nicolas Garrido
- Ethan Espinoza
- Diego Ulloa
- Matías Colossi
- Julio Fierro
- Francisco Garcia
- Michael Arias
- Erik Ottesen
Renovated
They left
- Gustavo Quinteros (DT)
- Fabian Castillo
- Matías de los Santos
- Agustín Bouzat
𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐃𝐀 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 ✈️🇺🇾
Here we leave you the list of the players who travel to Uruguay 🔜# VamosColoColo • # VamosPorTodo pic.twitter.com/KO3ra1faGD
— Colo-Colo (@ColoColo) January 11, 2024
They arrived
- Nicholas Johansen (CA Douglas, ARG)
- Francisco Salinas (Unión La Calera)
- Jorge Henríquez (Curicó Kingdom)
- Elvis Hernández (Cipoletti, ARG)
- Alejandro Azócar (San Marcos de Arica)
- Alejandro Camargo (Cobresal)
Renovated
- Fernando Díaz (DT)
- Dylan Glaby
- Diego Sanchez
- Salvador Sanchez
- Juan Cornejo.
They left
- Rubén Farfán (Dep Iquique)
- Felipe Yáñez (Colo-Colo)
- Javier Parraguez (ABC FC, BRA)
PIRATE HAPPINESS AND PROSPERITY! 💛🖤
May these holidays be to celebrate with the AURINEGRA family, renew the love for colors and let us remain UNITED in a new year full of challenges 🫡
💪 LET’S GO TOGETHER THROUGHOUT THIS ENTIRE 2024!#NosVamosDeCaravana pic.twitter.com/jqO7ju27Vq
— Coquimbo Kingdom (@coquimbounido) January 1, 2024
They arrived
- Yerko González (Unión San Felipe)
- Juan Carlos Gaete (Colo-Colo)
- Luis Felipe Maluenda (Catholic University)
- Fabián Manzano (Puerto Montt Sports)
- Diego Carrasco (Coquimbo Kingdom)
- Álvaro Cazula (Gimnasia y Esgrima de Jujuy, ARG)
- Tobías Figueroa (Curicó Kingdom)
- Byron Nieto (Dep. Antofagasta)
Renovated
They left
- Axl Ríos, Reiner Castro
- Luis Cabrera
- Juan José Contreras
- Luca Pontigo
- Ian Toro
- David Tati
- Manuel Lopez
- Jens Buss
- Ivan Rozas
They arrived
- Ronald de la Fuente (Curicó Kingdom)
- Yonathan Andía (University of Chile)
- Diego Fernández (O’Higgins)
- Lázaro Romero (Deportivo Riestra, ARG)
- Fabián Espinoza (Dep. La Serena)
- Luis Casanova (University of Chile)
- Agustín Nadruz (Curicó Kingdom)
- Miguel Ramírez (DT)
- Rubén Farfán (Coquimbo Kingdom)
- Daniel Sappa (Students, ARG)
Renovated
- Alvaro Delgado
- Miguel Sanhueza
- Edson Puch
- Diego Orellana
- Joaquín Moya
- His Salinas
- Daniel Castillo
- Alvaro Ramos
They left
- Miguel Ponce (DT)
- Ramón Fernández (Without club)
🐲✅ Welcome, Ronald De la Fuente!
The left back comes to reinforce the Dragon, coming from Curicó Unidos. He is the eighth reinforcement for the Season ✍🏻 Welcome, Ronald!#GoDragons🐲 pic.twitter.com/fIPK7Ag0vC
— Deportes Iquique (@ClubDIquique) January 15, 2024
They arrived
- Rodrigo Contreras (Defense and Justice, ARG)
- Omar Fernández (León, MEX)
- Tomás Asta-Buruaga (Catholic University)
- Bruno Bentancor (Peñarol, URU)
- Felipe Villagran (Cobreloa)
- Ignacio González (O’Higgins)
- Axl Ríos (Deportes Copiapó)
- Nicolás Baeza (Huachipato)
Renovated
- Nicolas Baeza
- Francisco Meneghini (DT)
- Claudio Gonzalez
- Felipe Campos
They left
- Cristopher Medina (Ñublense)
- Franco Torgnascioli (Sin club)
- Juan Cuevas (Without club)
- Luis Montes (León, MEX)
- Sebastián Sáez (Huachipato)
- Jorge Espejo
- Pedro Sanchez
- Bryan Soto
𝗥𝗘𝗙𝗨𝗘𝗥𝗭𝗢 ✍🏻 | Welcome to the largest in the region, Omar! 🇺🇦 Winger Omar Fernández Frasica is a new Evertonian player and becomes the sixth reinforcement for the challenges of the 2024 season ⭐.#VamosEverton💙💛 pic.twitter.com/UD55sdPifC
— Everton de Viña del Mar (@evertonsadp) January 8, 2024
They arrived
- Imanol Gonzalez (Maipu Sports, ARG)
- Zachary Lopez (The Serene)
- Santiago Silva (Danube, URU)
- Jeisson Vargas (University of Chile)
- Leandro Díaz (Unión La Calera)
- Sebastián Sáez (Everton)
- Franco Vega (Vélez Sarsfield, ARG)
- Mario Briceño (Union San Felipe)
- Javier Sanguinetti (DT).
Renovated
They left
- Gustavo Álvarez (DT, Univ. of Chile)
- Gabriel Castellón (Univ. of Chile)
- Nicolás Baeza (Everton)
🎙️Our reinforcement 𝑰𝑴𝑨𝑵𝑶𝑳 𝑮𝑶𝑵𝒁𝑨́𝑳𝑬𝒁 referred to his incorporation into the Acerero Club🔵⚫️
📲Check their statements here🎬
𝑩𝑰𝑬𝑵𝑽𝑬𝑵𝑰𝑫𝑶 Imanol, with everything!👏👏#VamosHuachipato pic.twitter.com/ZgfryEvWxT
— Huachipato FC (@Huachipato) January 16, 2024
They arrived
- Cristopher Medina (Everton)
- Osvaldo Bosso (Audax Italiano)
- Carlos Labrín (Audax Italiano)
- Jovany Campusano (Sports La Serena)
- Diego Tapia (Magallanes)
- Pedro Sánchez (Everton)
- Matías Plaza (Santiago Wanderers)
- Gabriel Graciani (Córdoba ARG Institute)
- Mario Salas (DT)
Renovated
- Patrick Rubio
- Lorenzo Reyes
- Bernardo Cerezo.
They left
- Santiago Dittborn (End of contract)
- Branco Provoste (Final agreement)
- Hernán Muñoz (End of contract)
- Enzo Guerrero (End of contract)
- Hernán Caputto (DT)
- Juan Córdova (End of contract)
- Juan Leiva (End loan)
- Pablo Aránguiz (not renewed)
- Nicolás Mancilla (end of contract)
- Andrés Vilches (not renewed)
🛡️ 𝙇𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙖 𝙪𝙣 𝙣𝙪𝙚𝙫𝙤 𝘿𝙞𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙤 𝙍𝙤𝙟…
Cristopher Medina will be part of our 2024 Honor Squad 💪🏻
The right back is already working in Paso Alejo with his teammates 🏃🏻♂️
Welcome, Mantek! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/VEaXBfmxOq
— Deportivo Ñublense (@nublenseSADP) January 15, 2024
They arrived
- Martín Quezada (Valdivia Sports)
- Octavio Bianchi (Central Rosary, ARG)
- Simón Contreras (University of Chile)
- Martin Sarrafiore (Independent, ARG)
- Juan Ignacio Díaz (Barracas Central, ARG)
- Nicolás Peranic (Catholic University)
- Leonel Mosevich (Institute, ARG)
Renovated
- Albert Acevedo
- Juan Manuel Azconzábal (DT).
They left
- Diego González (Cobreloa)
- Ronald Guzmán (Santa Cruz Sports)
- Pedro Pablo Hernandez (San Martin de Tucuman, ARG)
- Pedro Navarro (Colo-Colo)
- Francisco Arancibia (Cobreloa)
- Matías Belmar (Dep. Temuco)
📝 Let’s go Martin! 🙌🏻 Learn a little more about the training and career of our new goalkeeper, Martín Quezada.# VamosLaCeleste 🇧🇼
— O’Higgins FC 🇧🇼 (@OHigginsoficial) January 15, 2024
They arrived
- Junior Marabel (Unión de Santa Fe, ARG)
- Gonzalo Sosa (Audax Italiano)
Renovated
- César Rigamonti
- Misael Davila
- Dilan Zúñiga
- Cristian Suarez
- Dixon Contreras
- Fernando Cornejo
- Joe Abrigo.
They left
- Fernando Meza (Argentinos Juniors, ARG)
- Agustín Farías (Catholic University)
- Maximiliano Salas (Racing Club, ARG)
- Hernán Rivero (end of contract)
🎙️ “The preseason has been very satisfactory, from work and group communion.” The word of Pablo Sánchez, coach of Palestino, after completing the training week in the Maule Region ⚽️#TodoUnPueblo 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/6hDawPFCZi
— Palestine Sports Club (@CDPalestinoSADP) January 14, 2024
They arrived
- Diego González (Boca Juniors, ARG)
- Bastian Roco (Huachipato)
- Nicolás Peñailillo (Deportes Antofagasta)
- Miguel Ponce (DT, Dep. Iquique)
Renovated
- Ariel Uribe
- Ignacio Nunez
They left
- Ronald Fuentes (DT)
- Emanuel Cecchini (Financed)
- Thomas Rodríguez (End of contract)
- Sebastián Pérez (Catholic University)
- Nicolás Guirín (End of contract)
They arrived
- Jorge Pena (Everton)
- Luciano Aued (Unión de Santa Fe, ARG)
- Matías Ibáñez (Board of Trustees, ARG)
- Manuel Fernandez (DT)
- Ezequiel Parnisari (Institute, ARG)
- Gabriel Huhne (Racing Club, ARG)
Renovated
They left
- Martin Cicotello (DT)
- Omar Carabalí (Colo-Colo)
🔛 Welcome to Rojo, Jorge Peña! 👊❤
The 23-year-old goalkeeper is already a cement worker and is available to defend the cement goal 🧤🥅 in the 2024 season 💪⚽
May it be a good 2024 Jorge 🙌❤#VamosCalera ❤#70YearsRedOfMyLife#CaleraCalera pic.twitter.com/sykhL00C4Z
— Unión La Calera SADP (@ulcsadpoficial) January 12, 2024
They arrived
- Lucas Menossi (Tigre, ARG)
- Guillermo Soto (Baltica, Russia)
- Nicolás Castillo (Without club)
- Agustín Farías (Palestinian)
- Alfred Canales (Magallanes)
- Sebastián Pérez (Spanish University)
Renovated
- Branco Ampuero
- Alfonso Parot
- Cristian Cuevas
They left
- Luis Felipe Maluenda (Deportes Copiapó)
- Guillermo Burdisso (retirement)
- Byron Nieto (End loan)
- Nicolás Peranic (O’Higgins)
- Bryan Rovira (Fin prestamo).
𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐈𝐏𝐈𝐎 𝐃𝐄 𝐀𝐂𝐔𝐄𝐑𝐃𝐎 𝐂𝐎𝐍 𝐆𝐔𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐌 𝐎 𝐒𝐎𝐓𝐎 🤝
We communicate a principle of agreement with the Baltika club of Russia for the Chilean full-back and national team to return to #Crusaders 🔙🏠
The player would seal his bond for three years with the UC ✍️ pic.twitter.com/thKchin9iM
— Catholic University (@Cruzados) January 13, 2024
They arrived
- Franco Calderón (Unión Santa Fe, ARG)
- Gabriel Castellon (Huachipato)
- Bastian Tapia
- Bastian Ubal
- Fabián Hormazábal (O’Higgins)
- Maximiliano Guerrero (Dep. La Serena)
- Gustavo Álvarez (DT, Huachipato)
- Marcelo Díaz (Audax Italiano)
Renovated
They left
- Simón Contreras (O’Higgins)
- Cristóbal Campos (judicial problems)
- Mauricio Pellegrino (DT)
- Nery Dominguez
- Yonathan Andía
- Franco Lobos (Cobresal)
The trans-Andean defender Franco Calderón is already blue and is our fifth reinforcement for the 2024 season ⚽️
Check the details 👇🏼
— University of Chile (@udechile) January 3, 2024