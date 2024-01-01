Cocaine lord and sponsor of an execution in Molenbeek: how Belgium managed to catch an Albanian mafioso who lived in Dubai

#Cocaine #lord #sponsor #execution #Molenbeek #Belgium #managed #catch #Albanian #mafioso #lived #Dubai

This will be the Brussels Assize Court. This man, known to be one of the biggest cocaine traffickers, should be tried for having ordered the assassination of a compatriot in Molenbeek three years ago.

On Friday November 27, 2020, Ardit Spahiu, 38, was leaving a café on rue du Condor in Molenbeek when a black Golf stopped near him. A man got out and fired a machine gun. Ardit Spahiu, known as “little Arjan”, was hit by eight projectiles. Such an execution is extremely rare in Belgium. The driver and the shooter were arrested in Germany and Spain, reports the Albanian press.

A war of clans

Ardit Spahiu belonged to an Albanian clan rival to the Capja clan led from Dubai by Franc Gergely. These two clans have been engaged in a fight to the death for several years after a shipment of cocaine was hijacked. It resulted in executions, mainly in Albania.

Vahid M, the fugitive drug lord “the craziest in Antwerp”, expelled from Dubai: coke, prostitutes, orgies… Everything Dubaiites hate!

Initially, the investigation into the murder in Rue du Condor did not see a decisive breakthrough. Investigators were able to trace the thread thanks to data collected on the Sky ECC encrypted messaging service, cracked by the Belgian judicial police in March 2021.

Investigators were thus able to create a picture of large-scale cocaine trafficking networks. On October 26, 2021, they led a gigantic raid targeting these networks, mainly Albanian, importing cocaine from South America via the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam. The sector had laboratories, mainly in Brussels, where the cocaine was cut before being delivered to several European countries. Franc Gergely belonged to these networks, many members of which are currently on trial in Brussels in the Sky ECC maxi-trial.

A private jet

Franc Gergely was then sheltered in Dubai. Belgian justice obtained his arrest in Dubai last fall. On Saturday, he was extradited from Dubai aboard a private jet. Initially, it was planned that he would return to Belgium aboard an airliner, firmly supervised by Belgian police officers. But the pilot of this KLM flight, after an analysis, estimated that safety would not be ensured. As a result, a private jet was chartered to take him to Belgium. The plane landed on Saturday and Franc Gergely was imprisoned in Haren.

The mafioso was to be extradited by KLM airliner. The pilot refused for safety reasons. We had to charter a private jet. And it cost a lot.

The choice of Dubai for the mafiosi owes nothing to chance. Over the years, Dubai has become a refuge for the “barons” of cocaine trafficking where, sheltered from European police, they continue to pull the strings. This is particularly the case of several men wanted for having directed trafficking from Antwerp.

But judicial collaboration with the United Arab Emirates is difficult. In December 2021, former Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne signed an extradition treaty with the Emirates. It was only ratified in November 2022. It therefore took 13 months for a first extradition.

And the Belgian justice system still has around ten names in sight, including Nordin El Hajjioui, alias “Dikke Nordin”, who is waiting in a Dubai prison.