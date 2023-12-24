Code orange and yellow for rain, snow and blizzard! 29 counties covered by ANM weather warnings

#Code #orange #yellow #rain #snow #blizzard #counties #covered #ANM #weather #warnings

ANM meteorologists have issued several orange and yellow code warnings of rain, snow and blizzard in several counties of the country.

The first Code Orange weather warning is valid between December 24, 10:00 a.m. and December 24, 8:00 p.m.

In the high area of ​​the Southern Carpathians (above 1500 m) there will be a strong blizzard, the wind will have speeds exceeding 110…120 km/h, very low visibility and heavy snow.

The second Code Yellow weather warning is valid between December 24, 10:00 a.m. and December 24, 10:00 p.m.

In the mentioned interval, the wind will intensify in southern Transylvania, western and southern Oltenia, southwestern Muntenia and northwestern Moldova, with speeds generally of 55…65 km/h, and in the mountains, gusts will exceed 80… 90 km/h.

In the mountain areas it will still snow blizzard.

The third Code Orange weather warning is valid between December 25, 02:00 and December 25, 16:00.

In the second part of the night from Sunday to Monday (December 24/25) and throughout Monday (December 25, in the high area of ​​the Eastern Carpathians (generally above 1500 m) the wind will blow strongly, with gusts of over 120 …130 km/h.

The fourth Code Yellow weather warning is valid between December 24, 22:00 and December 25, 22:00.

In the mentioned interval, the wind will show local intensifications in Transylvania and Maramureș, in the north of Crișana and in the north-west of Moldova, with speeds in general of 55…65 km/h. In the mountains there will be gusts of 70…80 km/h, and in the high area of ​​90…110 km/h.

In limited areas there will be intensification of the wind and in the rest of the territory. In the northwest, as well as in the Apuseni Mountains and in the north of the Eastern Carpathians, there will be quantitatively moderate precipitation, predominantly in the form of rain (10…20 l/m2), favoring the melting of the snow layer.