Code orange in northwest due to very heavy wind gusts during storm Henk | Domestic

Jan 2, 2024 at 6:44 PM Update: 5 minutes ago

The KNMI issued code orange on Tuesday for the provinces of North Holland and Friesland, the Wadden Islands and the IJsselmeer. Storm Henk may cause very heavy gusts of wind there. Code yellow applies in the rest of the country.

The KNMI warns that wind gusts in the northwest of the country can reach speeds of more than 110 per hour. The heaviest wind gusts are expected in the coastal areas. Speeds of 120 kilometers per hour are possible there.

Wind gusts around 100 kilometers per hour are possible on the IJsselmeer. In the rest of the country, the wind reaches speeds between 80 and 90 kilometers per hour.

The gusts of wind come from a south-westerly direction. They are caused by storm Henk, the first storm of the year. The heavy gusts of wind will last all evening. During the course of the night, the wind gusts from the south will decrease again.

According to the KNMI, with code orange there is “a high chance of dangerous or extreme weather with a major impact”. There is a local risk of damage, injury or a lot of nuisance.

Image: AFP

