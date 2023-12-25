Code Yellow and Code Orange warnings of strong wind and blizzard, in Alba and other counties in the country, until Monday night

#Code #Yellow #Code #Orange #warnings #strong #wind #blizzard #Alba #counties #country #Monday #night

On Sunday, meteorologists issued new Code Yellow and Code Orange warnings of strong wind and blizzard, valid in Alba and other counties in the country, until Monday, December 25, at 10:00 p.m.

Code Yellow Warning

Validity period: December 24, 10:00 a.m. – December 24, 10:00 p.m.

According to ANM, in the mentioned interval the wind will intensify in the south of Transylvania, the west and south of Oltenia, the south-west of Muntenia and in the north-west of Moldova, with speeds in general of 55 … 65 km/h, and in the mountains the gusts will exceed 80 … 90 km/h.

See also Weather in Alba December 25-31: Unusual temperatures, after the cold wave. Weather forecast between Christmas and New Year’s Eve

In the mountain areas it will still snow blizzard.

Code Orange Warning

Validity period: December 24, 10:00 a.m. – December 24, 8:00 p.m.

Phenomena and affected areas: strong blizzard in the high area of ​​the Southern Carpathians

In the high area of ​​the Southern Carpathians (above 1500 m) there will be a strong blizzard, the wind will have speeds exceeding 110 … 120 km/h, very low visibility and heavy snow.

Code Yellow Warning

Validity period: December 24, 22:00 – December 25, 22:00

Phenomena: wind intensifications

In the mentioned interval, the wind will show local intensification in Transylvania and Maramureș, in the north of Crișana and in the north-west of Moldova, with speeds in general of 55 … 65 km/h. In the mountains there will be gusts of 70 … 80 km/h, and in the high area of ​​90 … 110 km/h.

Note: In limited areas there will be intensification of the wind and in the rest of the territory. In the northwest, as well as in the Apuseni Mountains and in the north of the Eastern Carpathians, there will be quantitatively moderate precipitation, predominantly in the form of rain (10…20 l/m2), favoring the melting of the snow layer.

Code Orange Warning

Validity range: December 25, 02:00 – December 25, 16:00

Phenomena and areas concerned: strong wind in the high area of ​​the Eastern Carpathians

In the second part of the night from Sunday to Monday (December 24/25) and throughout Monday (December 25), in the high area of ​​the Eastern Carpathians (generally above 1500 m) the wind will blow strongly, with gusts of over 120 … 130 km/h.

The latest articles on alba24