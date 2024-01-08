Code yellow for a short time in southern provinces due to slippery conditions | Domestic

#Code #yellow #short #time #southern #provinces #due #slippery #conditions #Domestic

Jan 8, 2024 at 11:02 AM Update: an hour ago

In the south of the Netherlands it was slippery in places on Monday morning because it was snowing. KNMI therefore issued code yellow for Limburg and the east of North Brabant. The warning has now been withdrawn.

Several centimeters of snow could fall locally in the southern provinces. That is why the KNMI warned of slippery roads. Rijkswaterstaat joined the warning and called on road users to be alert.

In the afternoon the snow showers leave the country via the southwest. Then it becomes dry.

Since Sunday afternoon, Rijkswaterstaat has spread approximately 1.4 million kilos of salt throughout the country. The gritters were busy on the national highways in the provinces of North and South Holland, Utrecht, Overijssel, Zeeland, North Brabant and Limburg.

On Saturday, Rijkswaterstaat started spreading in the north and east to prevent slippery conditions. The organization expects it to remain dry on Monday and does not think it will have to spread again.

Busy day for Roadside Assistance

The freezing cold also leads to crowds at the ANWB Roadside Assistance. According to a spokesperson, there was a peak in the number of reports of car breakdowns early on Monday. This mainly concerned starting problems, broken batteries and frozen locks.

“It is a busy day for the Roadside Assistance. As it looks now, we will receive around six thousand requests for assistance at the end of the day,” says the spokesperson. On a normal Monday, the ANWB receives about four thousand reports.

This means code yellow

The KNMI issues four different weather codes: green, yellow, orange and red. The weather institute describes code yellow as follows:

“There may be a risk of dangerous weather. These are weather situations that often occur in the Netherlands where it is advisable to pay attention, especially when you are on the road. Code yellow can be issued 48 hours before the weather phenomenon occurs. The certainty is at least 60 percent .”

