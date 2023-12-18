Cofepris alert for six beaches with high measurements of dangerous bacteria

#Cofepris #alert #beaches #high #measurements #dangerous #bacteria

The health authority analyzed samples from 254 beaches in the national territory, finding that 98 percent of them are suitable for recreational use during this vacation period.

In total, they carried out 2,047 seawater samples in 69 tourist destinations in 16 states, in search of the bacteria. Enterococcus faecalis.

According to studies, 248 beaches are suitable because they are below the parameters.

On the other hand, six Mexican beaches exceeded the maximum limits of 200 enterococci in 100 milliliters of waterin accordance with the guidelines established by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The beaches that during this last vacation period were found to be unsuitable belong to the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Sinaloa and Tabasco.

The Mexican health authority said that it is already coordinating with local authorities to implement immediate sanitation actions to achieve, immediately, optimal conditions on the six beaches and Prevent health risks to national and foreign tourists.

In other holiday periods, Cofepris has explained in detail how this measurement is done:

A UNAM study warns that “Enterococcus faecalis has suddenly been placed among the main etiological agents of bacteremia, urinary infections and other various hospital-acquired conditions, due to the greater virulence of the strains involved and the progressive spread of clones that are multi-resistant to antibiotics.” *.

It was clarified that due to the recent damage caused by Hurricane Otis, 27 beaches in Guerrero could not be sampled.

Likewise, on six beaches in the state of Veracruz it was not possible to carry out sampling due to weather conditions.

The results of the sampling are available in detail in the link Pre-vacation monitoring of beaches winter 2023.

Cofepris urges the population to keep our beaches clean during the holiday season, since it is everyone’s responsibility.

