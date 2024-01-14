Coffee against dementia: Two cups reduce the risk of memory loss

#Coffee #dementia #cups #reduce #risk #memory #loss

According to a study, there is a link between regular coffee consumption and a lower risk of developing dementia.

Coffee is considered healthy. Studies have shown that regular coffee consumption can reduce the risk of certain diseases, including type 2 diabetes and liver diseases such as fatty liver disease. Coffee also contains antioxidants that can fight inflammation in the body. In addition, the stimulant ensures that our body produces hormones that promote mental performance and concentration. However, it is important to keep coffee consumption in moderation and consider individual reactions to caffeine.

The risk of dementia is also said to decrease through regular coffee consumption. This is the conclusion reached by a research team led by Yuan Zhang from the School of Public Health at Tianjin Medical University in Tianjin, China. The scientists examined how many cups of coffee have a positive effect on brain health.

A 28 percent lower risk of dementia from coffee

“We found that coffee and tea consumption, individually or in combination, are associated with a lower risk of stroke and dementia,” said the Chinese-US research group. For their analysis, they evaluated data from almost 370,000 people between the ages of 50 and 74 from the UK Biobank. This is a large-scale, British long-term study. The observation period was around 14 years.

The group who drank two to three cups of coffee or three to five cups of tea were least likely to develop stroke or dementia. “Compared to those who drank neither tea nor coffee, consuming two to three cups of coffee and two to three cups of tea per day was associated with a 32 percent lower risk of stroke and a 28 percent lower risk of dementia,” said the researchers in their study, published in the online journal Plos Medicine.

Compounds in coffee such as plant substances could have a protective effect on nerve cells

The exact mechanisms behind this connection are not yet fully understood. However, the researchers suspect that certain compounds in coffee, such as caffeine and antioxidants, could have a protective effect on the brain and nerve cells. This, in turn, prevents age-related memory loss.

However, it is important to note that the study was observational and relatively few study participants developed dementia. This made the projections more difficult and a direct cause-effect relationship between coffee consumption and dementia could not be determined in the study. Further research is needed to examine this connection in more detail.

This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Unfortunately, our editorial team cannot answer individual questions about medical conditions.

