Coffee and black tea in comparison: one drink is healthier

By: Juliane Gutmann

Caffeine in coffee and black tea perks up tired minds. The drinks should also be healthy. Secondary plant substances are primarily responsible for this.

Black tea and coffee can be found in almost every household. And not just recently: they have been one of humanity’s favorite drinks for centuries. This is mainly due to a common ingredient: caffeine wakes you up by displacing the drowsy adenosine from the receptors in the nerve cells. Again NDR As a result, your mood and ability to concentrate improve. After consuming caffeine, you can even think faster, which makes learning easier.

Every person reacts differently to caffeine. Sensitive people in particular should dose it carefully, as too much caffeine can cause nervousness, insomnia, nausea, headaches, increased anxiety, perception disorders, cardiac arrhythmias and increased breathing rate, according to the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment. The dose is crucial. “Single doses of up to 200 mg of caffeine – around three mg per kilogram of body weight from all sources are safe for the general healthy adult population,” informs the EFSA panel. EFSA stands for European Food Safety Authority. For comparison: There are around 90 mg of caffeine in a cup of filter coffee (around 200 ml). A cup of black tea (about 220 ml) contains around 50 mg of caffeine.

Coffee and black tea in comparison

Many studies have highlighted the health-promoting effects of black tea and coffee. A selection of publications that attest to the positive effects of the drinks:

Researchers from the USA and Denmark have found in a study that certain plant compounds in black tea, including L-theanine, flavonoids such as catechin and polyphenols, are good for intestinal flora and brain health. The scientists report that two of the polyphenols found in black tea activate the KCNQ5 gene. KCNQ5 plays a role in controlling neuronal activity and can dilate blood vessels and have antihypertensive effects, such as Fitbook reported. This finding could be particularly relevant in the future when it comes to the development of drugs to regulate blood pressure.

Black tea in the form of compresses can soothe the skin during attacks of neurodermatitis. Then he does it German Allergy and Asthma Association (DAAB) in his magazine “Allergy specifically” attentive. As the German Press Agency dpa informs, it is the tannins in black tea that have an anti-inflammatory effect.

Study results suggest that black tea has some benefits in terms of blood lipid levels, as the Cochrane Germany Foundation informs.

Coffee has euphoric effects and can even prevent depression. The caffeine it contains helps to keep messenger substances such as serotonin and dopamine in the brain in balance, according to the journal Psychology Today informed. This effect would have a positive impact on the risk of depression, it goes on to say. In women, consuming two to three cups daily was found to reduce the risk of developing the disease by 15 percent pharmacy magazine informed.

“We found that coffee and tea consumption, individually or in combination, are associated with a lower (…) risk of dementia,” said a research team led by Yuan Zhang from the School of Public Health at Tianjin Medical University in Tianjin, China.

The heart and circulation also benefit. Up to three cups of coffee a day are said to be associated with a lower risk of strokes and fatal heart diseases, as Hungarian researchers write. This has a positive effect on life expectancy.

Coffee contains unexpectedly large amounts of fiber, according to the Medical journal. Researchers from Spain have shown that up to 1.5 grams of indigestible carbohydrates can be dissolved in a cup of the hot drink, depending on how it is prepared.

Dem Medical Journal According to research, caffeine reduces appetite and increases energy expenditure. Both could explain why coffee drinkers in the larger epidemiological studies were less likely to develop type 2 diabetes, it continues.

Like that Medical Journal According to further information, coffee drinkers are less likely to develop skin cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer than people who don’t drink coffee. Liver cancer was even 40 percent less likely to occur, it goes on to say.

Coffee reduces cancer risk more effectively

But which drink is healthier? In a comparison of health benefits, coffee easily comes out on top when comparing the following aspects: source of fiber, mental fitness, support of the intestinal microbiome, risk of cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes, and longevity.

As the Washington Post puts it: Coffee drinkers can toast to the fiber it contains, the health of the gut microbiome and the reduction in the risk of cancer and diabetes. Tea, on the other hand, is undoubtedly good for your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, mental health, and productivity. And both drinks are winners when it comes to heart health and longevity.

