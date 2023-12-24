Coffee companies turn their backs on Africa because of EU anti-deforestation law

#Coffee #companies #turn #backs #Africa #antideforestation #law

European Union (EU) coffee importers are starting to cut back on purchases from smallholder farmers in Africa and beyond, in preparation for a landmark EU law that will ban the sale of goods linked to deforestation, which is among the main causes on climate change, writes .

Industry sources have commented that the cost and difficulty of complying with the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which comes into force at the end of 2024, means there are already unforeseen impacts that could over time change global commodity markets .

Four of them reported a drop in orders in recent months for coffee from Ethiopia, where some 5 million farming families rely on the crop. They warned that sourcing strategies adopted by companies before the law risked increasing the poverty of small farmers and raising prices for EU consumers, while undermining the Regulation’s impact on forest protection.

“I don’t see a way to buy significant quantities of Ethiopian coffee in the future,” commented Johannes Dengler, executive director of the German company Dallmayr, which buys about 1 percent of the world’s coffee exports.

Since the beans he is ordering now could end up in coffee products sold in the bloc in 2025, they must be compliant with the new regulation, although exactly how the law will be implemented has yet to be specified.

Under the EU’s Deforestation Regulation, importers of goods such as coffee, cocoa, soya, palm products, cattle, timber and rubber, as well as products in which they are used, must be able to demonstrate that their goods do not originate from deforested land. Otherwise, hefty fines await them.

Major coffee producer JDE Peets says it may be forced to cut some smaller producing countries from its supply chain as early as March if it has not by then “found and implemented a solution to them”.

Deforestation is the second leading cause of climate change after burning fossil fuels, experts say.

The European Commission said it has several initiatives to help producer countries and small farmers comply with the new regulation, including one launched at COP28, where the EU and member states pledged €70 million for the purpose.

At the same time, some smallholders see the EU’s Deforestation Regulation as an opportunity, especially if it is accompanied by support measures, as it will help them meet the growing global demand for sustainably sourced products.

Tracking

The EU’s deforestation regulation requires companies to digitally map their supply chains to the plot of land where raw materials are grown, which could potentially involve tracing millions of small farms in remote regions.

Furthermore, because companies often do not work directly with farmers, they could rely in part on data provided by multiple local intermediaries, some of whom they may not work directly with or trust either.

In some developing countries, poor internet coverage makes mapping difficult, while traders and industry experts say disputes over land rights, lax enforcement and clan conflicts can make even searching for farm ownership data dangerous.

“Nowadays nobody from Europe is interested in our coffee,” said a representative of the Oromia Cooperative Union of Coffee Growers in Ethiopia at a recent World Coffee Alliance webinar.

He said most coffee farmers in Ethiopia had never heard of the EU’s Deforestation Regulation and that even educated villagers would struggle to gather the necessary data in time.

Coffee generates 30-35 percent of Ethiopia’s total export earnings, almost a quarter of which is sold in the EU.

Broken supply chains

But removing small farmers and entire countries will not be feasible if they are actually large producers of raw materials.

Ivory Coast and Ghana, for example, produce nearly 70 percent of the world’s cocoa, while 60 percent of coffee comes from Brazil and Vietnam. Indonesia and Malaysia grow almost 90 percent of the world’s palm oil, a commodity that goes into almost everything from food and lipstick to biofuels.

As a result, some major companies say they will divert raw materials they cannot reliably trace in these countries to markets outside the EU while sending compliant goods to the EU.

To the extent that this strategy comes to dominate, it would reduce the impact of the EU Deforestation Regulation on forest conservation, as raw materials would still be grown on deforested land, but not for EU consumption.

Meanwhile, compliance costs across the supply chain are expected to push up food prices in the 27 EU countries.

The European Commission said the regulation is not expected to boost food inflation. It notes, for example, that although traceability comes at a cost, this is likely to be offset as the law should reduce the number of intermediaries in the market.

Saving forests

The EU regulation on deforestation is a particular challenge in major cocoa producing countries.

Half of Côte d’Ivoire’s harvest, for example, is sold by local middlemen and is thus difficult to trace. Grown mainly for consumption in the EU, it cannot be fully diverted to Asia as chocolate is less popular there.

The problem for Côte d’Ivoire is that 20-30 percent of cocoa is grown in protected forests by nearly one million people. Depriving them of their livelihoods can cause social unrest, while their relocation is impossible without significant funding and support.

As a result, Abidjan is considering reclassifying its protected forests, sources said, prompting the EU to publicly call on the country to desist.

