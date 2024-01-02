Coffee exports generate more than USD three million for the Angolan State

A total of 1,427 tons of commercial coffee (Robusta Ambriz and Amboim) were exported in 2023, generating significant revenue for the Angolan State.

Portugal, Morocco, Spain and Germany were the main destinations for coffee exported from the country in 2023.

The global value of coffee exports was USD 3,567,500.00 (three million, five hundred and sixty-seven thousand and five hundred US dollars) for the coffers of the Angolan State.

These exports, according to the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, who spoke at the 2023 production year balance ceremony, represent an increase of 37% compared to 2022.

The list of products exported from Angola also includes 18,000 kg of cocoa beans, licensed and certified by INCA.

“We recognize that it is still very little, but it is a milestone for the beginning of the revitalization of this important culture”, said Francisco de Assis.