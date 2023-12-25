Coffee grounds can make concrete stronger. And it’s not a little, a lot

#Coffee #grounds #concrete #stronger #lot

Concrete is made up of four basic ingredients: water, gravel, sand and cement. In this study, sand was partially replaced by biochar – a material similar to charcoal – derived from coffee waste. The resulting concrete was 30% stronger than normal concrete

If your morning can’t start without coffee, you’re not alone: ​​around the world, we drink more than 2 billion cups of coffee a day, which gives rise to 60 million tons of wet, spent coffee grounds every time. the years.

Only a small part is reused – mainly as soil fertilizer – with the vast majority being incinerated or deposited in landfills. There, like other organic compounds, coffee grounds decompose and release methane, a greenhouse gas 25 times more powerful than carbon dioxide at trapping heat.

Now, researchers say coffee grounds can be used as an ingredient in concrete and can even make it stronger, according to a recent study.

“We came up with this idea over a cup of coffee,” says Rajeev Roychand, a researcher at the Faculty of Engineering at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, who led the study. “We roasted the ground coffee used in the absence of oxygen and obtained something called biochar. When we added it to concrete as a sand substitute, it increased the material’s resistance by 30%.”

Small reservoirs

Concrete is made up of four basic ingredients: water, gravel, sand and cement. It is the most used construction material in the world and we use 30 billion tons per year, three times more than 40 years ago.

Roychand and his team partially replaced the sand with biochar – a material similar to charcoal – derived from coffee waste; They obtained the best result when they replaced 15% of the sand and cooked the grains at 350 degrees Celsius. The resulting concrete was 30% stronger than normal concrete in terms of compressive strength – the material’s ability to support a load.

From left to right, researchers from the Australian university RMIT, Rajeev Roychand, Mohammad Saberian and Shannon Kilmartin-Lynch, with Jordan Carter, co-founder of Talwali Coffee Roasters. Carelle Mulawa-Richards, RMIT University

In normal concrete, water, its second largest ingredient by volume, is absorbed by the cement over time, reducing the amount of moisture still found inside the concrete, explains Roychand. This drying effect, known as desiccation, causes shrinkage and microscale cracks, weakening the concrete.

Coffee waste biochar can reduce this natural process. When biochar is mixed with concrete, says Roychand, its particles act as small reservoirs of water, distributed throughout the concrete. As the concrete sets and begins to harden, the biochar slowly releases water, essentially rehydrating the surrounding material and reducing the impact of shrinkage and cracking.

“We would be diverting this waste and transforming it into a valuable resource”, argues Roychand. “There is also a shortage of sand and even if we replace a part of it, we are improving the sustainability aspect and slowly we can reach a stage where a significant part of the sand can be replaced with different waste materials.”

“High-value by-product”

According to Kypros Pilakoutas, professor of construction innovation at the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom, who was not involved in the research, the study is intriguing from a technological point of view.

However, he considers it unlikely that concrete produced in this way will find widespread use in large-scale applications. “The main problem with waste is mainly collection and treatment”, he points out. “While it would be great to collect all of a country’s coffee grounds, the associated costs would be considerable and prohibitive.”

He also adds that pyrolysis – the process through which biochar is produced – is not cost-free and believes that high concentrations of carbon in concrete are unlikely to increase its long-term durability.

Roychad highlights that waste collection is already a common practice and that several companies in Australia are focusing on recycling coffee waste. He adds that the cost of pyrolysis is mainly related to the initial investment in equipment and that biochar is produced at a much lower temperature than cement – 350 Celsius compared to around 1,450 Celsius. “But we are missing out on other benefits,” he argues, “since the waste material that ends up in landfills requires costs for its disposal. Now it can be converted into a high-value byproduct.”

The ingredient in concrete that most contributes to climate change is cement – which was responsible for 8% of global CO2 emissions in 2021, according to the think tank Chatham House – and Roychand believes that increasing the strength of concrete by 30% makes it feasible to reduce the cement content by up to 10%, reducing its climate impact.

According to Roychand, the discovery has already attracted interest from both construction companies and organizations that recycle coffee grounds, and his team is now working with local authorities in Australia to begin field demonstrations.

“One of the things we are going to do is monitor the concrete over time, for six months to a year”, he adds. “This will ensure that the biochar maintains its properties over time.”