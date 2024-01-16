Coffee with olive oil is so healthy

#Coffee #olive #oil #healthy
Coffee trendsetters now drink their coffee with olive oil. You can find out here what makes the strange combination so healthy and what Sat.1 health expert Charlotte Karlinder thinks of the trendy drink.
Why coffee with olive oil is healthy
The recipe for coffee with olive oil
Ingredients
● A cup of freshly brewed coffee
● A teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil
● Milk or plant-based milk alternative as required
preparation
Some people mix the coffee and olive oil with that Mixerso that the texture is special creamy becomes. Milch Of course, you can also add it as desired, then the coffee will taste special velvety.
More delicious coffee variations with olive oil
- Latte macchiato with milk, oat milk etc. with olive oil
- Iced coffee with olive oil
- Cold brew with olive oil
Coffee with olive oil, butter coffee & bulletproof coffee: these are the differences
Coffee with olive oil may remind some of bulletproof coffee, as adding oil to coffee is not a new invention. One ketogenic diet is becoming more popular. A recipe for a ketogenic butter coffee was developed to match this. This is supposed to provide additional energy in the morning. Short digression: A ketogenic diet is characterized by the fact that very few carbohydrates and a lot of fats and more protein are consumed in a mixed food diet.
The butter coffee or bulletproof coffee is said to be that Attention and concentration increase as well as the Effect von strengthen regular coffee. It replaces breakfast and is intended to fill you up until lunch. To do this, coffee is mixed with butter or almond butter and MCT oil (oil with medium-chain fatty acids), usually coconut oil, until a creamy liquid is created.
Coffee with olive oil also contains additional fat, which Energy boost can extend. However, the effect is not as strong as that of butter coffee. However, if you add butter or almond butter to homemade coffee with olive oil, the effect can be further enhanced.
This is what health expert Charlotte Karlinder says about coffee with olive oil
Sat1. health expert Charlotte Karlinder discovered the trend in Milan. She particularly liked the velvety and nutty taste. Her Tipp: warm up the olive oil together with milk (cow or oat milk). In addition to the good taste, the health benefits are also a plus. The trendy drink has the advantage particularly for people with high blood pressure Effects of caffeine slowed down will and therefore not so burdensome for the Body is.
Olive oil also has more positive characteristics. It can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and cholesterol levels and protect against cell damage.
This text was created using the AI ChatGPT.
