Coin issued by Emperor Trajan discovered near Vaslui. It was worth the salary of a Romanian soldier

A Roman denarius issued by Emperor Trajan was recently discovered in the area of ​​Albești, Vaslui County, by a young man passionate about history. The coin was found with the help of a metal detector, then handed over to state institutions.

The specialists came to the conclusion that it is a silver coin, called a denarius, and it would have been issued by the emperor Trajan. The coin is all the more important as such discoveries are quite rare in Vaslui county.

“I found the coin within the radius of Albești commune and, according to the legislative norms in force, I handed it over to the state institutions. It is about a Roman denarius from the time of Emperor Trajan. Certainly, the coin is related to the fortification of Cetătuia-Albești, because also in that area, another colleague found a Dacian ax some time ago, which is approximately 2000 years old”, said Alexandru Profiri, according to Vremea Nouă.

The Roman coin discovered in Albești represented a small fortune at the time, estimated to be worth at least one Roman soldier’s salary.

During the Roman Empire, coins were issued by emperors on various occasions, but especially to mark important victories.

The commune honored with a gold coin by the BNR

It should also be noted that the Vaslui town of Bunești-Averești recently received a gold coin minted by the National Bank of Romania, as a tribute to the archaeological treasure that made it famous.

The name of the Vaslui commune, which is known for its highly appreciated wine, will shine in the future and on the gold coin issued in 2023, the year in which the 45th anniversary of the huge archaeological discovery made in the site south-east of Bunești village .

The 24-karat gold coin has a nominal value of 10 lei and a weight of 1.224 grams, on which is illustrated the princely diadem discovered in 1978 on Bobului hill, in Vaslui county.

“The obverse of the coin shows one of the animal-shaped extremities of the prince’s diadem from Bunești-Averești, with the inscription “ROMĀNIA” in a circular arc, the coat of arms of Romania, but also the nominal value “10 LEI”, as well as the year of issue “2023” . The reverse of the coin reproduces the representation and name of the princely diadem from Bunești-Averești”, stated the representatives of the BNR.

The gold coins will be packed in transparent methacrylate capsules and will be accompanied by presentation brochures and certificates of authenticity, written in Romanian, English and French. The certificates of authenticity bear the signatures of the BNR governor and the central cashier.

The maximum mintage for the gold coin is 1,000 pieces. The selling price for the gold coin is 690.00 lei, exclusive of VAT, including the presentation booklet and certificate of authenticity. The gold coins with the theme “The history of gold – The princely diadem from Bunești-Averești” have circulation power on the territory of Romania.

“The release of these coins into the numismatic circuit is carried out through the Bucharest, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Iași and Timiș regional branches of the National Bank of Romania. Information on the purchase of coins can be found on the website of the National Bank of Romania, Numismatics section”, the representatives of the National Bank of Romania also sent.