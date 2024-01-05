Coins from the 90s that sell for over 100,000 euros on the Internet. You will be a rich man if you also have them at home

#Coins #90s #sell #euros #Internet #rich #man #home

Do you also have these coins from the 1990s at home? You should not throw them away, but rather take advantage of them to increase your financial income. On internet platforms, they sell for over 100 thousand euros. No, it’s not a joke. The final price is still negotiable. Photo

How you can increase your financial income

If you are active on the OLX platform, you have most likely already heard about how you can make money by selling old coins. People who collect them are often looking for rare or valuable coins to add to their collections. For such specimens, they are willing to pay handsome sums of money.

People who deal with the sale of coins can earn significant financial income. This is also the case with those involved in the sale of coins dating back to the 1990s, according to the latest internet ads. They sell for over 100 thousand euros.

Details to consider if you want to sell old coins

Before giving details about the coins in question, there are a few things that need to be clarified. Not all the money on the market is sought after by collectors, but especially the old ones, which today are no longer in circulation. The greater their importance, the greater their financial value.

For example, coins that have been used over historically significant periods of time or that have been released to the market in limited quantities are objects of great interest to coin collectors. And the information on them can increase their value.

Which coins are sold for over 100 thousand euros

If you have old coins at home, forgotten in drawers – yours, your parents’ or maybe your grandparents’ – don’t be in a hurry to throw them away. You can sell them on online platforms like OLX to earn handsome money. An example is represented by one of the recent offers on the Internet.

Several old coins, dating from the 1900s (1991, 1992 and 1993), featuring the face of the ruler Ștefan cel Mare and AI Cuza, were put up for sale for over 100 thousand euros. No, it’s not a joke! It’s as real as it gets.

A seller’s ad on the OLX platform

“Collection coins 20 lei from 1991, 1992, 1993, with the face of Stefan the Great and 50 lei with the face of AICuza from 1991. For collectors. The price varies depending on the currency, they can be sold both together and separately”, is the seller’s announcement on OLX.

The seller also addressed the issue of the asking price in exchange for the coins they offer for sale. He asked for an amount of 120 thousand euros, stating, however, that the final price can be negotiated depending on the amounts that interested collectors are willing to offer.