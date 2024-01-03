Cold records in Europe forged by Speig

#Cold #records #Europe #forged #Speig

DELPHI; ELTA,

LNK

2024 m. sausage 3 d. 18:58

This winter’s cold records were recorded in Finland and Sweden. The temperature dropped below 40 degrees below zero. Because of the cold, the trains are not even running.

In northern Sweden, icicles are not only on house roofs, but also on train tracks. At the railway stations, those traveling on New Year’s Day are greeted by unhappy notice boards: journeys are delayed or canceled altogether.

January began with challenges for one French tourist family.

“We are traveling to Kiruna. We don’t know if the train will run. We will try to somehow get at least to Jelivare, then to Kiruna,” said French tourist Guenael.

When asked what she would do if the bus didn’t come, the tourist said that she would rent a car. “But we are French, I don’t know how it will work [važiuoti] on the Swedish roads, so perhaps you will see on the news that 4 Frenchmen are lost in the wilderness,” she said.

So far, the thermometer has not fallen this low this winter, and the north will continue to experience very cold weather, says Nils Holmqvist, a meteorologist at Swedish state broadcaster SVT.

EPA-ELTA

Winter in Europe EPA-ELTA

Winter in Europe EPA-ELTA

Winter in Europe Scanpix

Winter in Europe Scanpix

Winter in Europe Scanpix

Winter in Europe Scanpix

Winter in Europe Scanpix

Winter in Europe EPA-ELTA

Winter in Finland EPA-ELTA

Winter in Finland EPA-ELTA

Winter in Finland AP / Scanpix

Winter in Finland

Also Read:  Israel Fights Against Hamas, Palestinian Civilians Fight Against Hunger

As the cold snaps in the far north of Europe, Sweden has recorded its coldest January night in 25 years. In the small area of ​​Kwikjok in the north of the country, the thermometer dropped to minus 43.6 degrees, the Meteorological Institute SMHI reported on the X Network on Wednesday.

The temperature in the region was already below 40 degrees during the night of Tuesday. It is true that Sweden’s cold record is still far away – in 1966. in February, thermometers at the official measuring station in Vuogatjolme showed minus 52.6 degrees.

The icy weather continues in neighboring Finland. According to the country’s meteorologists, 20-35 degrees of cold was felt throughout the country on Wednesday morning.

A woman and a young child were trapped in an avalanche in the Pallastunturi mountain range in Finland’s Lapland region on Tuesday amid bitter cold, according to police. The woman was found dead and the child is still missing. At the time of the accident, it was 23 degrees below zero and there was a strong wind.

In Finland, this winter’s cold record was recorded in the northwestern city of Ilivieska, where the thermometer showed 37.8 degrees Celsius early on Tuesday. Experts predict that this week the country may experience a temperature of 40 degrees.

And the temperature in Helsinki, the capital of Finland, will range from 15 to 20 degrees below zero.

Officials in the southern Norwegian city of Arendal said schools were closed on Wednesday because sidewalks were not cleared in the morning.

Several regional ferry companies have canceled services, including from southern Norway to Denmark, where the main bridge was closed due to high winds.

Also Read:  An international arrest warrant against the Iraqi who burned a copy of the Qur'an in Sweden

Watch LNK’s report here:

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Magdalena Andersson wants to secure the streets – from harpoons
Magdalena Andersson wants to secure the streets – from harpoons
Posted on
Summary of Day 89 of Israel-Hamas: Houthi Shows Strength to US-UK until Hamas is on High Alert – Tribunnews
Summary of Day 89 of Israel-Hamas: Houthi Shows Strength to US-UK until Hamas is on High Alert – Tribunnews
Posted on
Could 2024 be a turning point in the trajectory of rising housing prices?
Could 2024 be a turning point in the trajectory of rising housing prices?
Posted on
The games of 2024 | Killing Floor III
The games of 2024 | Killing Floor III
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News