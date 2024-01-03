Cold records in Europe forged by Speig

#Cold #records #Europe #forged #Speig

DELPHI; ELTA,

LNK

2024 m. sausage 3 d. 18:58

This winter’s cold records were recorded in Finland and Sweden. The temperature dropped below 40 degrees below zero. Because of the cold, the trains are not even running.

In northern Sweden, icicles are not only on house roofs, but also on train tracks. At the railway stations, those traveling on New Year’s Day are greeted by unhappy notice boards: journeys are delayed or canceled altogether.

January began with challenges for one French tourist family.

“We are traveling to Kiruna. We don’t know if the train will run. We will try to somehow get at least to Jelivare, then to Kiruna,” said French tourist Guenael.

When asked what she would do if the bus didn’t come, the tourist said that she would rent a car. “But we are French, I don’t know how it will work [važiuoti] on the Swedish roads, so perhaps you will see on the news that 4 Frenchmen are lost in the wilderness,” she said.

So far, the thermometer has not fallen this low this winter, and the north will continue to experience very cold weather, says Nils Holmqvist, a meteorologist at Swedish state broadcaster SVT.

EPA-ELTA



Winter in Europe EPA-ELTA



Winter in Europe EPA-ELTA



Winter in Europe Scanpix



Winter in Europe Scanpix



Winter in Europe Scanpix



Winter in Europe Scanpix



Winter in Europe Scanpix



Winter in Europe EPA-ELTA



Winter in Finland EPA-ELTA



Winter in Finland EPA-ELTA



Winter in Finland AP / Scanpix



Winter in Finland

As the cold snaps in the far north of Europe, Sweden has recorded its coldest January night in 25 years. In the small area of ​​Kwikjok in the north of the country, the thermometer dropped to minus 43.6 degrees, the Meteorological Institute SMHI reported on the X Network on Wednesday.

The temperature in the region was already below 40 degrees during the night of Tuesday. It is true that Sweden’s cold record is still far away – in 1966. in February, thermometers at the official measuring station in Vuogatjolme showed minus 52.6 degrees.

The icy weather continues in neighboring Finland. According to the country’s meteorologists, 20-35 degrees of cold was felt throughout the country on Wednesday morning.

A woman and a young child were trapped in an avalanche in the Pallastunturi mountain range in Finland’s Lapland region on Tuesday amid bitter cold, according to police. The woman was found dead and the child is still missing. At the time of the accident, it was 23 degrees below zero and there was a strong wind.

In Finland, this winter’s cold record was recorded in the northwestern city of Ilivieska, where the thermometer showed 37.8 degrees Celsius early on Tuesday. Experts predict that this week the country may experience a temperature of 40 degrees.

And the temperature in Helsinki, the capital of Finland, will range from 15 to 20 degrees below zero.

Officials in the southern Norwegian city of Arendal said schools were closed on Wednesday because sidewalks were not cleared in the morning.

Several regional ferry companies have canceled services, including from southern Norway to Denmark, where the main bridge was closed due to high winds.

Watch LNK’s report here: