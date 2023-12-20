‘Cold wave warning’ Gwanghwamun time below freezing all day in Seoul

#Cold #wave #warning #Gwanghwamun #time #freezing #day #Seoul

◀ Anchor ▶

In Seoul, where a cold wave warning is in effect, the temperature feels like -20 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures are expected to be below freezing all day long.

Let’s connect with a weather caster to find out more details.

Caster Geum Chae-rim, I said it was minus 20 degrees. It’s really cold, right?

◀ Weather Caster ▶

I heard that today was the coldest this year, so I came out well-armed.

I’ve been standing there for about 30 minutes now, and my face is so cold that I can’t feel it.

It’s truly bone-chilling cold.

Today, make sure to bring winter gear such as gloves and scarves and pay special attention to keeping warm.

A cold wave warning was issued in Seoul for the first time this winter.

A cold wave warning is in effect for most regions across the country.

Currently, the temperature in Daegwallyeong is -17.8 degrees Celsius, 13.5 degrees Celsius in Seoul, and -12.7 degrees Celsius in West Cheongju.

The temperature felt about 5 degrees lower due to the harsh wind.

The temperature will remain below freezing today and it will be bitterly cold all day long.

Amidst the intense cold, heavy snow continues in Honam, South Chungcheong Province, and Jeju.

A heavy snow warning is in effect for these regions, and heavy snowfall of around 7 cm per hour is falling in Buan, Jeollabuk-do.

By tomorrow, up to 60cm or more of snow will fall in the Jeju mountainous area, more than 40cm in western Jeollabuk-do, and up to 20cm or more in western Jeollanam-do and the west coast of South Chungcheong Province.

It will be mostly clear in Seoul and other areas today.

The wind will also be strong in most areas.

Today’s daytime temperature will stay at -7 degrees Celsius in Seoul, -5 degrees Celsius in Daejeon, and -2 degrees Celsius in Daegu.

The strong cold will continue into the weekend, with Seoul dropping to minus 15 degrees tomorrow morning.

It is expected to return to normal levels next week.

So far, we have reported the weather from Gwanghwamun.