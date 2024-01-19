Cold wave will be reported in Taipei City: schools may decide to suspend classes depending on the situation | Life | Central News Agency CNA

#Cold #wave #reported #Taipei #City #schools #decide #suspend #classes #depending #situation #Life #Central #News #Agency #CNA

The picture shows the drizzle and low temperature in downtown Taipei in the evening. People on the streets wear thick coats to protect themselves from the cold. (CNA file photo)

(Central News Agency reporter Chen Yixuan, Taipei, 19th) The Taipei City Education Bureau said today that the northeast monsoon will strengthen after the front passes tomorrow, and the cold wave will move southward during the day on the 22nd and continue to cool down. Schools at all levels have weather information and can decide to suspend classes at their own discretion. They must report to the education Bureau for future reference.

The Education Bureau of the Taipei City Government stated in a press release today that the northeast monsoon will strengthen after the passage of the front tomorrow. The lowest temperature in the urban area will be about 13 degrees Celsius from tomorrow night to the early morning of the 22nd. The lowest temperature in open areas on flat land and near mountainous areas can drop to about 12 degrees. The lowest temperature in the mountainous area is about 7 degrees.

During the day on the 22nd, the cold current moved southward and continued to cool down. The average wind force in the flatlands was about level 2 to level 4, and the average wind strength in the mountainous areas was about level 2 to level 5. There is a possibility of snowfall in the Yangmingshan area from the 22nd to the 23rd.

The Education Bureau stated that schools at all levels are required to grasp weather information and handle it in accordance with Article 8 and Article 9, Item 3 of the Measures for Suspension of Work and Class Operations due to Natural Disasters, “The school head shall decide at his own discretion to suspend work and classes based on the actual situation.” If the decision is made to suspend work and classes, Class suspension must be reported to the Education Bureau for review.

The Education Bureau also reminds teachers, staff and students to keep their bodies warm, as well as carbon monoxide poisoning accidents caused by improper use of gas water heaters and boiler devices. It hopes teachers and students will always pay attention to their own safety and increase their awareness of disaster prevention.

The Education Bureau said that during the winter vacation, the school safety center will have dedicated personnel on duty to provide services. If various accidents or disasters occur during the vacation, faculty, staff, and students can use the campus safety contact numbers at all levels to request assistance, so as to provide early warning, real-time Notification, resource integration and emergency response functions. (Editor: Chen Zhengwei) 1130119

