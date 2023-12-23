Cold weather tires both the heart and lungs

#Cold #weather #tires #heart #lungs

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

With the arrival of the WINTER months, diseases such as flu and COVID-19 started to attack again. According to World Health Organization data, coronavirus cases have peaked worldwide in January every year since 2020. Viruses that increase with the winter months put more strain on patients with allergies.

Cough that does not go away

Medicana Ataköy Hospital Chest Diseases Specialist Prof. Dr. Cüneyt Saltürk also drew attention to air pollution and said, “Patients with allergies do not get flu or COVID-19 more, but these viruses trigger allergy attacks. Postnasal drip becomes more frequent. The disease goes away, but persistent coughs that last for months remain. Another issue is air pollution. Göztepe, the most polluted place in Istanbul, is 2.5 times more polluted than last year. This increases allergies and respiratory diseases. “A large part of the problems experienced now are related to air pollution,” he said.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

DON’T WASTE EFFORT

Cold weather also negatively affects the heart. Prof. stated that especially when air temperatures drop below 12 degrees, it increases heart-related risks. Dr. Cengiz Köksal made the following warnings: “Cold weather doubles the risk of heart attack and stroke. This risk is especially evident in those over the age of 60, those who consume alcohol and smoke. This risk occurs below 12 degrees. Sudden drops in temperature trigger this risk. Cold weather constricts the blood vessels, reducing the blood flow to the arms and legs, but since the blood pressure will increase, the heart has to work harder and gets tired and has palpitations. This is especially true for those who work and do sports in cold weather. If you have a pre-existing heart disease, cold weather can trigger a heart attack. In addition, the tendency for blood clotting increases in cold weather. Blood clots in the heart vessels cause heart attacks and strokes. “If you have heart disease, avoid going out in cold weather and especially avoiding high exertion.”