‘Colleagues are exhausted physically and mentally’

#Colleagues #exhausted #physically #mentally

ANPActioning police officers today in The Hague

today, 12:41

Thom Opheikens economics editor

Is it still possible for people with a demanding profession to retire a few years earlier? The question remains, because consultations on this between employers and trade unions recently came to a standstill. Today police officers are taking action. They have gathered in front of the office of the employers’ association VNO-NCW and the Ministry of Social Affairs.

The aim is a scheme that is permanent and financially more attractive than the current Early Retirement Scheme (RVU), which expires at the end of 2025. The RVU dates from the 2019 Pension Agreement and expectations were high at the time. Finally we managed to arrange something for people with a difficult profession. But it is now clear that the early retirement scheme has turned out to be a disappointment.

How does it work?

Anyone who is eligible for the RVU according to the collective labor agreement can stop working three years earlier. In 2024 this will be from the age of 64. The employer can then pay out more than 1,500 euros net per month, without paying additional tax.

If that amount is not enough, the recipient must supplement it with savings or by bringing forward the pension. The latter means that the pension benefit will be lower. This becomes even lower because pension accrual stops as soon as the RVU starts, while the accrual in recent years weighs heavily on the total.

According to trade unions, the scheme is financially infeasible for too many people. They see that people with heavy professions often have too low an income to supplement the amount with savings. Bringing your pension forward means that the monthly pension amount will decrease too much.

Another problem is determining what does and does not fall under heavy occupations. A central list does not exist. It is currently decided per sector during collective labor negotiations. This has also been successful in various sectors with many heavy professions, but the number of people who subsequently use it has disappointed the unions.

Police officers are convinced that their work should in any case be regarded as a heavy profession. “Officers have been working irregularly for years in morning, afternoon and night shifts. The workload is high and serious incidents regularly occur,” says local police officer and activist Rob Kokkeler. “Colleagues are exhausted physically and mentally. At 67, or perhaps even older in the future, it is no longer so easy to chase after criminals.”

Tight labor market

The employers’ organizations hope that the unions will return to the table. They believe that the consequences of a permanent and more generous RVU should first be investigated with the Ministry of Social Affairs. In view of the aging and already tight labor market, there is a fear that the RVU will become too expensive and too many people will use it. Employers therefore see more in helping employees to work in a healthy way for longer.

Working longer and healthier is also possible, says Annet de Lange, professor by special appointment of sustainable employability at the Open University. “There is an increase in older people in the labor market.”

According to De Lange, it is always good to have structure in the day and to make a social contribution. “Not everyone is waiting for retirement without anything to do. Therefore, look for alternative work.”

Other kind of work

There is also a similar arrangement with the police. In consultation with a manager, it can be decided that an older officer, for example, no longer goes on surveillance and does more preparatory work. But according to the police union ACP, there is always a group for which that is no longer possible. The association believes they should be able to retire earlier.

Today’s protests are seen as a starting signal. About 450 police officers are allowed to participate. If the demands are not listened to, there will be more next time, the ACP warns.