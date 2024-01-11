Colleagues from Amsterdam’s star restaurant start their own business with Showw in Zuid

#Colleagues #Amsterdams #star #restaurant #start #business #Showw #Zuid

Image Angela Baas

Restaurant Showw has a luxurious appearance, thanks to the almost five-meter-high windows with long curtains and dark tables made of natural stone. Owners chef Dorus Floris (34) and maître sommelier Lendl Mijnhijmer (39) know each other from Restaurant Bougainville (1 Michelin star), where they worked together for five and a half years.

The interior is completely in shades of beige and taupe, and was created in collaboration with Manon de Groot; restaurant Fine Fleur in Antwerp served as a source of inspiration.

The audience that visits Showw certainly has money to spend, but there are also enthusiasts who save for it. Mijnhijmer: “Eating out in 2024 is still chic, but it must be relaxed.” A five-course dinner costs 100 euros, 6 courses costs 120 euros. In addition, à la carte is also an option.

Chef Floris mainly cooks international cuisine, both meat and fish and vegetarian. For him it’s all about comfort. “Dishes where guests run their fingers over the plate to remove the last bit of sauce.”

Both he and maître sommelier Mijnhijmer have been working in the catering industry since about the age of fifteen; they both started as dishwashers. Mijnhijmer did not expect that he would later specialize in wine. Sommelier is a special profession: a team of chefs and sommeliers tastes which wine suits each dish.

And the name of the restaurant, how did they come up with that? Floris: “We say this every day: ‘we are going to make a show of it’. Guests who come often are also friends of the show. With Show with one W you often end up at Shownieuws, so that’s why there are two.”

Restaurant Showw

Gelrestraat 28, South.

Wine wall

In a corner of the room is an extensive wine cabinet, with wines ranging from 20 to thousands of euros.

Eye-catcher

An acoustic work of art hangs from the ceiling, a square art installation that makes it possible to have a good private conversation at every table without your neighbors listening in too much.

cheese station

There is also a special cheese station near the open kitchen, where guests can drink a glass of port with a piece of cheese. Mijnhijmer gives advice: “Sweet wine destroys the cheese, sour wine enhances the taste.”

View our overview of all new shops, restaurants and cafés. Tips? [email protected].

Also read

New shops, restaurants and cafes in Amsterdam