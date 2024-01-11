#Collective #food #poisoning #notifiable #diseases

Résumé

Collective foodborne illnesses are defined by the appearance of at least 2 cases of similar symptoms, most often gastrointestinal, the cause of which can be attributed to the same food origin.

TIAC can occur during meals taken outside (restaurants, company restaurants, canteens, medico-social establishments, etc.), but also in the family setting.

Suspicion of TIAC should lead doctors to report to the relevant regional health agencies, as it is one of the 38 notifiable diseases.

Action taken on this report may trigger a food alert and the implementation of various procedures: product withdrawal, recall, establishment closure, etc.

The occurrence of collective food poisoning is also an opportunity to raise awareness among doctors of the importance of providing hygiene advice to patients in order to reduce the risk of familial TIAC, which represents a third of reported cases, but with, most likely, very significant under-declaration.

According to figures published by Public Health France, in 2021, there were 1,309 outbreaks of TIAC declared in France, affecting 11,056 people, 512 of whom required hospitalization and 16 died. [1].

Considered by the CSP as justifying urgent local, national or international intervention, TIACs must be declared by the doctor or the head of the medical analysis laboratory to the competent department of the Regional Health Agency (ARS).

Although the architecture of ARS websites may vary slightly from one region to another, it is quite easy to find a section dedicated to notifiable diseases. This provides access to the Cerfa form for reporting a TIAC as well as the contacts (email address and telephone) to whom to send it. In the most urgent cases, the telephone is preferred. If direct telephone contact is impossible, it should be remembered that the prefectures have a switchboard that operates 24 hours a day and that they are able to contact the ARS duty person.

What happens after reporting?

The objective of the TIAC declaration obligation is to identify the food and the pathogen responsible in order to implement actions to control the inherent risk.

To this end, the declaration data is used by the ARS in conjunction with the interministerial departmental directorate in charge of population protection (DDecPP) of the department where the meal was consumed.

The ARS carries out the epidemiological investigation among patients and possibly other guests (case-control investigation) and collects the results of the stool examinations carried out on the patients.

At the same time, DDecPP agents carry out an inspection of the catering establishment and take samples from suspect raw materials and processed products. In this regard, the regulations require the conservation of sample dishes in collective catering establishments.

With regard to family TIAC (suspicious meals prepared and consumed at home), the ARS may ask the DDecPP to collect leftover meals and raw materials from patients’ homes. They are supplemented by a traceability investigation aimed at identifying the origin of suspect foods.

It is never certain that samples will be able to be taken, due to lack of leftover meals or raw materials, and it is never certain either that the samples taken are perfectly representative of what was consumed. However, the earlier the declaration, the greater the chances of taking relevant samples and also of obtaining precise information on the origin of the products (labels, receipts, etc.).

When a pathogen is identified, whether on patient samples or on food products (Salmonella Spp, for example), its typing may make it possible to identify, if necessary, other outbreaks of TIAC having the same origin and to go back more precisely to the production establishment, or even to the breeding, source of the problem.

The investigation carried out by the DDecPP can thus lead to various administrative decisions: formal notice to implement corrective measures, seizure of products, administrative closure of an establishment, slaughter of laying hens, etc., without prejudice to criminal prosecution.

Finally, the discovery of contamination of a food product placed on the market may result in the triggering of a food alert.

Management plan for a TIAC (Source [2])

The interministerial departmental directorates (DDI) mentioned in the diagram are the departmental directorates in charge of population protection (DDecPP), that is to say, according to the metropolitan department,

the departmental directorates for population protection (DDPP) or the departmental directorates for employment, labor, solidarity and population protection (DDETSPP)

as well as the departmental directorates of food, agriculture and forestry (DAAF) in the overseas departments.

Triggering a food alert

The food alert following the identification, or suspicion, of the contamination of a foodstuff before its delivery to the consumer results in the activation of the procedures provided for by the “Guide to help manage food-related alerts for use by food sector operators and the administration” [3] the last revision of which was released in January 2023.

The measures deployed may include in particular the withdrawal of products (products withdrawn from sale) possibly supplemented by a recall procedure (information of consumers who are invited to return unconsumed products or destroy them) by means of a poster in the store and, if necessary, press release. There is also a government website dedicated to all product recalls, not just food: Rappel Conso.

A third of TIACs of family origin

It should be noted, however, that a third of reported TIACs follow family meals and many of them can be attributable to poor hygiene in the preparation of the meal. It is therefore important to remind patients of certain rules to avoid contamination of food and prevent microbial proliferation.

Secondary contamination of food is limited by frequent hand washing and the use of materials (work surface and boards, instruments and small appliances) that are perfectly cleaned between each use.

It is also necessary to avoid cross-contamination by not using the same materials for potentially contaminated products (earthy fruits and vegetables, shell eggs, raw meats) and for fragile products (sliced, chopped or mixed products, eaten raw or little cooked). The refrigerator should also be cleaned regularly.

Microbial proliferation can be prevented by respecting the cold chain and the shelf life of raw materials and by avoiding as much as possible leaving prepared dishes, whether cold or hot, at room temperature. Preparing hot dishes in advance requires cooling as quickly as possible and the same is of course true for leftover meals that you want to keep.