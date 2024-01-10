Collective. Piedones, serious accusations against Arafat

#Collective #Piedones #accusations #Arafat

After more than 8 years since the Colectiv tragedy, disturbing details about how the authorities intervened to save the victims are emerging. Cristian Popescu Piedone makes serious accusations against Raed Arafat.

The Colectiv tragedy remained an open wound for Romanians. Moreover, it is much more profound in the case of those who lost their loved ones that night. After more than 8 years since the tragic event, Cristian Popescu Piedone makes serious accusations against Arafat, who coordinated the intervention teams.

Serious accusations related to the tragedy at Colectiv

The mayor of District 5 launched serious accusations against the head of the ISU, Raed Arafat. Piedone claims that he refused the help of a private ambulance. The head of the ISU would not have wanted to let private ambulances pick up the injured from Colectiv. And that’s because it would have damaged SMURD’s image. Moreover, the mayor stated that many of the victims were transported in the cars of people on the street.

“I was present, I also told the judges at the trial, that Arafat turned those rescues out of the way. The headquarters of the BGS was close to the Collective, they came first, and then those from the White and Yellow Cross. But Arafat declared, in front of us, that he doesn’t want private rescues because it spoils his image. We were carrying the wounded in the cars of the people on the street, and Arafat said that he did not want rescues from the BGS and the White and Yellow Cross because they were ruining the image of SMURD and IGSU. “, said Piedone.

Collective. Photo source: EVZ Archive

The dead were placed on euro pallets

The mayor of Sector 5 recreated the film of the tragedy. He mentioned that he was the first person to count the burned and communicated their situation to Arafat. At the same time, Cristian Popescu Piedone specified that the dead were placed on Euro pallets.

“I am the one who can say, with my hand on my heart, that I was the first to count the burned and I told Arafat that there were 45 dead, covered with foil and put on some Euro pallets. “, he added.

Raed Arafat / Photo source: EVZ Archive

The Collective File. Piedone accuses Arafat of trying to hide the death toll

Piedone continues the series of accusations against the head of the ISU, claiming that he wanted to hide the real number of victims. Raed Arafat would have asked him to say publicly that only 7 people died as a result of the tragedy.

“He told me to declare that only 7 died, so as not to scare the world. No matter who protects him, I have nothing left to lose, no one has experienced my sins, but I want to answer for them,” said the mayor.

Moreover, Piedone declares war on Raed Arafat, threatening a protest in front of the MAI headquarters. The mayor also claims that the representative of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations would receive orders from outside the country.