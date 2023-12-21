Collingwood fans erupt after Brisbane’s Lachie Neale on cover of 2024 AFL Record stats book, Twitter down, Brownlow Medal, latest news

#Collingwood #fans #erupt #Brisbanes #Lachie #Neale #cover #AFL #Record #stats #book #Twitter #Brownlow #Medal #latest #news

It wouldn’t be a newsworthy story to say that Lachie Neale will don the cover of the yearly AFL Record Season Guide book.

The Brisbane superstar was a somewhat controversial but still deserving 2023 Brownlow Medallist, polling 31 votes ahead of the Bulldogs’ Marcus Bontempelli (29) and Collingwood’s Nick Daicos (28), who missed the last three games of the year.

But, as always, winning the AFL’s top individual honour earned him the right to be the cover boy of the annual statistical bible which includes years of data and is used by commentators and experts throughout the season.

Except it seems nobody told Collingwood fans about that.

Stumped for gift ideas? This festive season, give the gift that keeps on giving. Gift a Kayo subscription from just $25 a month!

After the AFL Record announced the book was available for pre-order, it received dozens of comments from angry Magpies fans, questioning why a player from the team their side beat in the Grand Final was pictured.

“Who won the flag? doubt many will sell (crying laughing emoji),” one Magpies fan wrote.

Another quipped: “Runners up edition: When does the premiership edition come out?”

Yet another said: “Poor form. Certainly not worth $50. You really didn’t think this through.”

But as a fourth wrote: “It’s always been the Brownlow medallist. I’m embarrassed to be associated with some Pies fans, far out!”

“The comments on this thread can’t be for real?” Caffrey asked.

Also Read:  SWIMMING – ELECTION – The single ineligible candidate

Hey – you can never count out a one-eyed fan.

Twitter went down on Thursday evening with no tweets visible.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Script of sequel to film Amsterdamned ready, shooting soon
Script of sequel to film Amsterdamned ready, shooting soon
Posted on
América will start Clausura 2024 at Estadio Azul; think about tour of Mexico
América will start Clausura 2024 at Estadio Azul; think about tour of Mexico
Posted on
can we still celebrate Christmas with the vulnerable?
can we still celebrate Christmas with the vulnerable?
Posted on
The weather on the weekend: anticyclonic menu for Christmas
The weather on the weekend: anticyclonic menu for Christmas
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News