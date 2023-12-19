Collision in Las Delicias left a young woman dead

#Collision #Las #Delicias #left #young #woman #dead

Another lady who was traveling in the co-pilot seat was injured and taken to the Central Hospital of Maracay.

Rodolfo Gamarra

A 22-year-old girl died in a road accident yesterday at 11:00 in the morning and her companion was injured, when for reasons yet to be determined, she lost control of her Honda vehicle, Civic model, color gray, plates AB214F0 and crashed into the island. The incident occurred on Las Delicias Avenue, intersection with La Cooperativa Street in Maracay, Aragua state.

According to officials from the Bolivarian National Police (PNB), assigned to Land Traffic, the vehicle was moving in a north-south direction of the aforementioned arterial road, when it hit the island.

Apparently, Margloris Glorimar Reyes Canelón crossed towards La Cooperativa Street when he collided, for reasons that are being investigated.

The car moved another 50 meters and hit the sidewalk that adjoins the Corposalud headquarters again. Witnesses to the incident called the authorities who were present at the scene.

PNB personnel arrived immediately, in addition to an ambulance unit from the Girardot Mayor’s Office. The paramedics provided first aid to Diana Patricia Méndez Romero (21), a friend of Reyes Canelón who was traveling as co-pilot and who was transferred to the Central Hospital of Maracay (HCM), where she is being treated in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, police officers transferred Margloris’ body to the National Service of Medicine and Forensic Sciences (Senamecf), where after the autopsy they determined the cause of death to be spinal cord shock, which are traumatic injuries that affect the spinal column.

The injuries occurred due to the airbag system. According to the studies carried out, a piece of the internal structure of the vehicle was detached by the action of the device and caused the injury to the young woman that left her without vital signs at the scene.

It was learned that the fatal victim was dedicated to facial aesthetics and lived in the 23 de Enero sector of Maracay. His parents are outside the country, his mother in Spain and his father in Chile.

The event shocked the Maracayera community, so many people gave their words of condolences to the family members through social networks and called for conscience when driving these Christmas days so that more sad events like this do not occur.

Photos: Rodolfo Gamarra/Courtesy