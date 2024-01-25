Colo Colo declines to go for a 9 as reinforcement and goes for another central defender

#Colo #Colo #declines #reinforcement #central #defender

Mercado

Colo Colo continues to step on the accelerator in the transfer market. With a significant amount of time elapsed, the Cacique has only confirmed Arturo Vidal as reinforcement, although Blanco y Negro already manages the next positions to incorporate.



© DANTE FERNANDEZ/FOCOUY/PHOTOSPORTColo Colo will not go for a nine as a forward.

The transfer market in Chilean football does not stop and Colo Colo got fully involved in the incorporation of reinforcements. Arturo Vidal was the first to arrive and Braian Martínez may join him in the next few hours to strengthen the attack of Jorge Almirón’s team. The squad is still waiting for additions and, despite the urgency up front, the priorities are different.

The thing is The departure of Damián Pizarro to Udinese will be a hard blow to assimilate. For the DT’s peace of mind, the young attacker will leave for Italian football in the month of June and, for the same reason, it seems that he will wait to finalize the arrival of a new center forward. In fact, according to what journalist Cristián Ávila Soto from ADN reported, At the Blanco y Negro board meeting the issue was settled and the desired number 9 will not be sought.

Priorities changed. The Cacique coach is not calm with what is happening in defense and, in fact, that will be the position to reinforce. Although he has a large contingent in this area of ​​the playing field, the trans-Andean player wants to have another man in the central position who can cover the left flank.

Thus, everything seems to indicate that there will be several victims. At this point in the preseason, it seems that the only one who has a guaranteed position is Alan Saldivia, Therefore, Maximiliano Falcón, Emiliano Amor, Ramiro González and Daniel Gutiérrez will have to fight for a position to become a valid alternative for Jorge Almirón.

Alan Saldivia earns a space in Jorge Almirón’s Colo Colo. | Image: Photosport.

The reinforcements that Colo Colo wants

With the center back, the squad would be closed for the 2024 season. The arrival of Arturo Vidal as a midfielder and Braian Martínez as a winger would be the only additions to the white team. whose main mission is to advance in the Copa Libertadores.

However, Alfredo Stöhwing, president of Blanco y Negro, opened a window so that some young promises could appear in the future as incorporation, following the model that was used with Pablo Solari. This is where scouting based in Argentina will play a fundamental role in choosing the right ones.

One of the reasons for not going for more reinforcements is that Jorge Almirón still has to see part of his team. The under 23 teams with the Red team are still in the Pre-Olympic and will be an important part of the trans-Andean coach’s scaffolding.

Until when can reinforcements be registered in Chilean football?

The different Chilean soccer clubs continue negotiating to add additions to their ranks. The deadline is still long, since the transfer market in Venezuelan football closes 24 hours before the start of the fourth date of the National Championship, that is, Friday, March 8.