Colo Colo has a key day to close the last reinforcements

#Colo #Colo #key #day #close #reinforcements

Black and White

Despite the arrival of Arturo Vidal, Colo Colo has not added more reinforcements for the 2024 season and spirits are beginning to stir again. Thus, Blanco y Negro hopes to close the campus as soon as possible and, for this reason, they have already scheduled the next board meeting.



© DANTE FERNANDEZ/FOCOUY/PHOTOSPORTColo Colo hopes to close reinforcements this week.

The transfer market in Colo Colo has not been as expected. Although the big blow was struck with the arrival of Arturo Vidal, the white team has only added one reinforcement for the 2024 season, something that is beginning to worry fans who see how other clubs add new players and even how New additions escape him, as was the case with Braian Martínez.

The president of Blanco y Negro spoke about this concern, Alfredo Stöhwing, who announced that he hopes that the squad will be closed this week with the arrival of two new players. A winger and a central defender are the positions that the coach wants to reinforce and they are the ones who have priority to reach.

And these movements in the market can have their key day. This, because Blanco y Negro has already scheduled its next regular board meeting, which is scheduled for Wednesday, January 31. This was confirmed by the president of the CSD Colo Colo, Matías Camacho, who, in dialogue with DaleAlbo, made clear the urgency that exists to be able to close the campus before starting the month of February.

“The idea is to have the campus closed this week, because we are behind. Beyond the arrival of Arturo Vidal, who is the star reinforcement, we have to close the hiring. If necessary, make the directory, meet again in the Football Commission, more directory, even if it is five days in a row in the week. But yes or yes we have to close the team, because we cannot start the month of February without having the complete professional team.”Camacho launched.

Arturo Vidal is the only reinforcement for Colo Colo. | Image: Photosport.

Jorge Almirón does not worry about Colo Colo’s reinforcements

Beyond the obvious concern that exists between the fans and the club representative at the concessionaire table, the Cacique coach is unfazed by the lack of reinforcements and takes everything in stride. It’s just that, according to his words, There is still time to choose correctly and, in addition, he wants to meet the players who are in the Pre-Olympic.

“I’m calm because I see the performance in training. I have to get to know the rest of the squad, beyond the fact that I have seen them on television, it is not the same as having them on a daily basis. Regarding reinforcements, the negotiation time is sometimes complex, one appoints someone and then the negotiations are not easy”Jorge Almirón declared at a press conference after Colo Colo’s victory against Everton.

Thus, in Blanco y Negro they hope to have good news this Wednesday the 31st. The options to reinforce themselves are limited, and He already saw how the hiring of Braian Martínez, who had everything agreed with Popular and who, finally, ended up signing with Everton, slipped through his fingers. For this reason, speed is needed in negotiations so that the same thing does not happen again with other players and that, once and for all, the Cacique has a full squad.

Until when can reinforcements be signed in the National Championship?

The hiring period in Creole football is long and it closes its transfer book before the start of the fourth date of the National Championship. With the tournament already scheduled, The last day to close the incorporations will be Friday, March 8.