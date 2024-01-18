Colo Colo presented a new offer to Arturo Vidal in a round of negotiations

#Colo #Colo #presented #offer #Arturo #Vidal #negotiations

The leadership of Blanco y Negro presented Arturo Vidal your offer to obtain his signing, offering him being the highest paid player in Colo Colo and a one-year contract.

According to information from Outdoor PMColo Colo He offered him a million liquid dollars and a contract until the end of 2024.

Renewal will depend on performance In the season.

Now it is up to Vidal to respond to Colo Colo’s proposal, if it seems like it or present new demands.

Vidal, 36, is currently without a team, after leaving Atlético Paranaense. In recent days he was in the orbit of America of Cali, but the Colombian team, which He even offered him a salary of two million dollars a year.dropped out of the transfer race, as they will focus their financial efforts on hiring coach Ricardo Gareca.

His name has also been heard in Boca Juniors and Olimpia of Paraguay.