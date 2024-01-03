#Colo #Colo #resumes #contacts #Jorge #Almirón

Colo Colo is against time to find his new coach. Blanco y Negro continues to drag out the conversations and the candidates’ responses take a while to arrive, especially that of Luis Zubeldía. For the samethe Sports Management activated plan B and resumed conversations with Jorge Almirón.

According to information from DaleAlbo, Daniel Morón activated the emergency call to close the signing of his new strategist yeThe former Boca Juniors would be the right one, even to the detriment of Vanderlei Luxembourg.

The Parrot had played all his cards for the Prince and, for this reason, he waited until the last moment to be able to close it. However, Time is short, the preseason is approaching and the club cannot spend much more time without being able to make the next albo strategist official. Furthermore, in conversation with RedGol, It was Zubeldía’s own representative who warned that “there is nothing at all. For now he does not want to work.”

In this way, the negotiations focus on the native of San Miguel and, also, on Vanderlei Luxembourg. According to La Tercera, sports management has already put its offer on the Brazilian’s table, offering a salary close to 1.5 million dollars.

Colo Colo resumes contacts with Jorge Almirón. | Image: Guille Salazar/DaleAlbo.

The profile of Jorge Almirón, candidate for DT of Colo Colo

The Argentine strategist records passes for Dorados de Sinaloa, Defensa y Justicia, Godoy Cruz, Independiente de Avellaneda, among other clubs. His big year was recorded in 2016, the season in which he took over the Lanús bank. With the Granates, he won the Argentine national title, the Super Cup and the Bicentennial Cup.

In 2017, he completed a tremendous campaign in the Copa Libertadores. After leaving The Strongest, San Lorenzo and River Plate on the way; They reached the final of the competition and faced Gremio de Porto Alegre, falling in the definition. After that defeat, he submitted his resignation and, from then on, he could not repeat the feat until 2023.

After passing through Atlético Nacional, he put on the jersey of San Lorenzo de Almagro, a club with which he only won one game in 15 games played in the local tournament. Of course, he put Ciclón in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Later, he signed with Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia, where he coached for seven months before being fired and joining Elche in Spain. Then, he returned to Lanús where he could not repeat his first step.

In April 2023 he was presented in Boca Juniors, a team with which he managed to reach the final of the Copa Libertadores, a match in which they lost to Fluminense.. However, his great stain was his performance at the local level, a championship in which he only achieved a qualification for the Copa Sudamericana.

Throughout his career, Almirón has played a total of 452 games, totaling 177 wins, 138 draws and 137 losseswhich gives a balance of 49.34% performance.