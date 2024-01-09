Colo Colo’s first two ‘reinforcements’: Almirón takes them to Uruguay

#Colo #Colos #reinforcements #Almirón #takes #Uruguay

While they wait for official reinforcements, Colo Colo confirmed that there are two players who were on loan and who will return to Monumental. These are Felipe Yañez and Cristian Zavala, who defended Coquimbo and Curicó respectively.

Daniel Morón confirmed it this Tuesday at a press conference: “We are interested in them and they are going to travel to the preseason,” he said in the middle of Jorge Almirón’s presentation.

While the left back is one of the main assets of Colo Colo’s young football, the attacker was Curicó’s biggest assister during the 2023 National Tournament.

The ‘Cacique’ will travel this Thursday, January 11 to Montevideo, where he will play friendlies against Rosario Central, Liverpool and Nacional. The return is scheduled for January 23. Yañez and Zavala will have the opportunity to convince the new coaching staff.

