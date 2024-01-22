Colombia participated in the most outstanding naval exercise in the Caribbean

#Colombia #participated #outstanding #naval #exercise #Caribbean

San Andrés and Providencia.

Caracol Radio accompanied the nearly 100 crew members of the ARC frigate ‘Almirante Padilla’ of the Colombian Navy on a new international mission: Event Horizon 2024, a naval exercise in which 10 nations from the Caribbean region and the Netherlands participated.

“Good afternoon, my captain. 2024, year of the blue that unites us,” the sailors greeted their commander, Farid Vargas, before beginning navigation from the port of the island of San Andrés to the common regime area agreed upon in 1993 with Jamaica, the host country of the event. military.

Captain Vargas placed the safety of his crew members during the open sea operation as a premise. “We have a series of exercises on board that will allow us to perform well with the units that we are going to operate at sea, from countries that have important maritime interests,” he said.

As dusk fell, the sailors took their position: they raised anchors, started engines and headed to the wheelhouse to begin navigation. Everyone managed to say goodbye to their families. They called their wives, mothers, fathers and children to tell them that they were going to the open sea for six days. The internet signal does not have that much coverage.

For almost 40 hours, the Colombian frigate, which boarded Caracol Radio, sailed in favorable maritime conditions: under the intense sun and the starry sky with the faint moon. Very punctual, at dawn, the ARC ‘Almirante Padilla’ and the Jamaican ship were already ready to begin joint operations. Both are 60 to 80 yards apart.

ARC frigate ‘Almirante Padilla’ in San Andrés. Courtesy: Caracol Radio.

In dialogue with Caracol Radio, pointing to the navigation chart, the frigate captain, Farid Vargas, explained the importance of Event Horizon with Jamaica and countries in the region.

“The purpose is to standardize operational and emergency procedures between the two ships, in such a way that the individual capabilities they have lead us to protect the environment, for example,” said the commander of the ARC frigate ‘Almirante Padilla’.

Before the naval exercise, a group of Jamaican soldiers embarked on the frigate. They were amazed at the capabilities of the Navy to carry out operations against transnational crime and showed their satisfaction with the hospitality of the Colombian sailors.

“It’s amazing. His hospitality has been so good. Since I started taking part, I have learned a lot. Their exchange of knowledge is very good so far,” one of the crew members of the Jamaican ship ‘George William Gordon’ told Caracol Radio.

Likewise, he highlighted the power of the ARC frigate ‘Almirante Padilla’, which has been protecting Colombian sovereignty for 40 years. “It’s going strong. The different operations it can perform compared to ours is simply a learning gap for all of us,” he stated.

As the host country of the Event Horizon, Jamaica spoke of the importance of this naval exercise, one of the most prominent in the region. “I must say that Event Horizon in the Caribbean is necessary. The joint forces initiative that we have underway expands our knowledge and helps us build that bond that we need, knowing that we are Caribbean. You never know when you will be called upon to help your sister country,” she concluded.

Language is not an obstacle to exchanging military knowledge and strengthening cooperation to combat transnational crimes, such as drug trafficking and illegal fishing.

“We are carrying out training so that the procedures between Colombia and Jamaica can be optimized. Likewise, we seek to ensure that the processes we carry out in both Spanish and English are understood and adjust to the standards we have in the National Navy,” said Captain Vargas.

The Netherlands joined the naval exercise, with its Dash 8 aircraft, and the Dominican Republic ship GC-112 Altair. The drill, in the midst of waves of three to four meters in the Caribbean Sea, is about the intervention of a vessel with illegal fishing or cargo of narcotics.

Netherlands Dash 8 plane. Courtesy Caracol Radio.

On Caracol Radio, Captain Vargas explained that intelligence data is first received from international authorities. Then, from the Government Bridge, questions are asked to the commander of the ship suspected of transporting drugs or intending to affect the environment.

Their responses are analyzed and contrasted, in accordance with the legislation that exists at sea. Subsequently, after evaluating the information, the order is given to deploy the joint units of the three countries: Colombia, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

“Officer on duty: contact vessel 270, five nautical miles. “Both machines full forward, heading for interdiction,” orders the commander of the ARC frigate ‘Almirante Padilla’, who moments before had received precise information about the supposed illegal motor ship from the Netherlands aircraft.

From the ARC frigate ‘Almirante Padilla’ you can see the ships of Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Courtesy: Caracol Radio

The zodiac boat reaches the supposed ship, the soldiers board it and subdue the suspects. In the end, they report the findings to their superiors: AK 47 rifles, 156 caliber M4s, sacks of lobster from illegal fishing, and 15 rectangular panels that could contain cocaine.

Passex is an ancient marine tradition among warships. When sea conditions are adverse, it is used to exchange documents, information or packages that are essential in the operation and are not very heavy.

The boats analyze the strength of the wind, the height of the waves and the sea current to locate the bow and make the approach. On this occasion, the Colombian Navy took a sailor dressed as ‘Sea Wolf’ to the deck, which represents the audacity and ferocity of the ARC ‘Almirante Padilla’ at sea.

On this occasion, Second Seaman Robinson Martínez was delegated for this work. “We showed a little of our folklore to Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. I danced the traditional music of my homeland, Valledupar. I like to show my skills as a dancer,” he told A Caracol Radio.

The costume is designed and made by the crew themselves. It is made of styrofoam and cotton. “It is a marine tradition that goes from generation to generation. Since I’m new to this unit, they delegated to me. The idea is not to lose our naval customs. Second sailor Vega taught me how to make it and what to dance,” he explained.

Courtesy: Caracol Radio.