Colon and rectal cancer are the leading causes of cancer death in younger adults – Telemundo New York (47)

Colorectal cancer is the deadliest cancer for men under 50 and the second deadliest cancer among women in the same age group, behind breast cancer.

The incidence of colon cancer has increased for at least the past two decades, when it was the fourth leading cause of cancer death for both men and women under 50 years of age.

Among men and women of all ages, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death. Prostate cancer ranks second among men and breast cancer among women. Colorectal cancer ranks third, overall, for both sexes.

Although overall cancer deaths continue to decline in the US, the American Cancer Society reports for the first time that colon and rectal cancers have become the leading causes of cancer deaths in younger adults. The finding was published Wednesday in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

Cancer is traditionally a disease among older people, although the percentage of new cases found in people aged 65 and older has fallen from 61% in 1995 to 58%. The decline, attributed mainly to drops in prostate and smoking-related cancers, has come even though the proportion of people in that age group has increased from 13% to 17% in the general population.

In contrast, new diagnoses among adults ages 50 to 64 have increased since 1995, from 25% to 30%.

Rates of breast and endometrial cancer, as well as diseases of the mouth and throat, have been increasing.

The report did not break down those diagnoses by age.

The findings reflect what oncologists have observed for years. “For a couple of decades now, we’ve noticed that patients coming to our clinic seem to be getting younger and younger,” said Dr. Kimmie Ng, director of the Young Onset Colorectal Cancer Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. .

“What this report now confirms for us is that these trends are real.”

Ng was not involved in the new report. Dr. William Dahut, chief scientific officer of the American Cancer Society, said younger people tend to be diagnosed at later stages, when the cancer is more aggressive.

“So it’s not just about having colorectal cancer: it’s colorectal cancer that’s harder to treat, which is why we’re seeing these changes in mortality,” Dahut said.

The diagnosis of late-stage colorectal cancer came as a shock to Sierra Fuller, 33, of Acton, Massachusetts, outside Boston. It was around Christmas 2021 when Fuller noticed blood in her stool when she went to the bathroom.

With no family history of colon cancer, he thought the problem was most likely a pesky hemorrhoid. Weeks later, the blood deposits worsened and she began to have abdominal pain.

“It was a month from when I had symptoms to when I sought help, and I realized I was struggling,” she said. Tests revealed that she had stage 3b colorectal cancer. Typically, that means the cancer has begun to spread through the colon and possibly to nearby lymph nodes, but not farther, according to the American Cancer Society.

It was a blow to Fuller and her husband, who had just started talking about trying to have a baby. They decided to freeze the embryos before Fuller’s treatment protocol, which would include radiation, chemotherapy and surgery.

It is an example of how cancer only affects young patients.

“People under age 65 are less likely to have health insurance and more likely to be juggling family and career,” Dahut said in a news release announcing the new report. “In addition, men and women diagnosed younger have a longer life expectancy to suffer treatment-related side effects, such as second cancers.”

Just over a year later, Fuller is cancer-free, but must have regular scans and blood tests. He said he feels fine but is “always going to have that worry” that the cancer will return.

“If I have to go through this again, whatever it is, I’ll cross that bridge if it comes,” Fuller said.

Why is cancer increasing among the youngest?

Doctors don’t know why cancer, especially colorectal cancer, is becoming more common in younger adults. Some hypothesize that rising rates of obesity, sedentary behavior, and unhealthy diets could be playing a role.

“But honestly, the patients we see in the clinic often don’t fit that profile,” said Dr. Kimmie Ng, director of the Young Onset Colorectal Cancer Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. “A lot of them are triathletes and marathon runners. I mean, super healthy people.”

Ng suspects something in the environment may be behind the increase.

“What we suspect may be happening is that whatever combination of environmental factors is responsible for this is probably changing our microbiomes or our immune system, leading us to become more susceptible to these cancers at a younger age,” he said. Ng.

How to protect yourself against colorectal cancer

Colonoscopy screening is generally recommended starting at age 45. People with a family history of the disease may need to start screening earlier.

A person whose parents were diagnosed with colon cancer at age 50, for example, would need to begin screening at age 40, Dahut said.

However, only about a third of people diagnosed with colon cancer have any kind of family history or predisposition to cancer.

Maintaining a healthy body weight and minimizing red meat in the diet can help reduce the risk, Ng said.

Signs that could indicate a problem, Ng said, include blood in the stool, abdominal pain, unintentional weight loss and changes in bowel habits.

“If it gets worse, if it doesn’t go away, that’s when someone really needs to start paying attention and talking to their primary care doctor about what’s going on,” he said.