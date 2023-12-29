Column | George and his fellow sufferers are the beginning and the end

#Column #George #fellow #sufferers #beginning

Five years ago, on New Year’s Day 2019, George passed away. He was 14 years old. George was born in captivity and died in captivity, behind barbed wire. Everyone called him ‘lonely George’ because his entire family had been killed. Apparently George could sing beautifully, his other nickname was the ‘voice of the forest’. But enemies managed to defeat George, even though George only occupied a small place on earth. When George died, people were not unaffected. “I am sad, but especially angry,” said Rebecca Rundell, who had cared for George and his fellow sufferers for a lifetime. His in memoriam was accompanied by a photo characteristic of George: taking a rest, and although shy as always, yet cheerful, because he was eating.

I recently attended a lecture about George and his fellow sufferers in Rotterdam. It was fitting that this was held in a design museum – the Nieuwe Instituut to be precise – because their story fits there very well. Their houses are of great beauty. The wavy roofs are graceful and have beautiful colors: pink, brown, white, red, gold, blue and green stripes. That evening a call of solidarity went out for George and all those who had not yet been named.

“I know it’s just a snail, but it stands for so much more,” the famous speaker said. I’m not a biologist, nor am I particularly an extinction activist, but as the evening wore on I came to love the Hawaiian tree snail like it was family. I wondered why I hadn’t heard of this wonderful creature before. The speaker explained: every mission needs an attractive figurehead, a poster child, and it doesn’t work out well for extinction yet. But here it was in all its beauty. Additional advantage: all genders could agree with this figurehead. The snail is a hermaphrodite and has one evolutionary advantage over natural enemies: rapid reproduction with any conspecific (f/x/m) one encounters, or with oneself.

More about George: He was born in a breeding center in Hawaii, belongs to the Achatinella apexfulva and was the last of its kind. That evening, biologist and philosopher Donna Haraway talked about the group of biologists who started to care about Hawaiian snails. One of them is Thom van Dooren, author of the literary-biological book A World in a Shell. Snail Stories for a Time of Extinctions (2023). During Christmas I listened to a lecture by him. A sonorous, friendly voice announced that 90 percent of Hawaiian snail species have already disappeared. The colored houses are exhibited as an evolutionary reminder in a Hawaiian museum. There is one species that spends its entire life on one kind of tree. They cannot live without that tree, and the tree cannot survive without the snail, because by eating fungi the snail protects the tree against diseases. The group of biologists has therefore fenced off a few of those trees to protect them from (non-)natural enemies, including the ever-expanding US army bases in Hawaii. This ‘snail solidarity‘ may seem like a long way to go, but without a snail there would be no tree, no oxygen, no human being. Whoever begins to care about a snail, cares about all life. Donna Haraway therefore advocates in her Tree Snail Manifesto what shematerialities of care‘ calls, material manifestations of ‘caring about’.

During the evening something unusual happened: we started singing. That was quite strange in a scientific lecture, but in this case it was sweet and effective because we became together. Only now do I understand that this was also an appropriate tribute to the ‘singing snail’. Van Dooren says that the story goes around in Hawaii that snails can sing. When people complain that they don’t hear anything, they get the response from Hawaiians that you have to listen carefully. Not with cruel and overbearing, but with peaceful, nurturing intentions. I know, declaring your solidarity with George seems a bit ridiculous, negligible in times of extinction wars between humans. But caring for the little things, for your immediate material environment, makes all the difference. Because George is the beginning and the end. Because it is real and a metaphor. Like in this poem by Kees Stip:

Two snails had been around for years

on the way from Groningen to Haren.

Finally came completely gutted

the oldest at the end point.

He swallowed and spoke with great emotion:

“My brother has gone off the rails.”

Stine Jensen is a philosopher and writer. She writes a column here every other week.

Share Email the editor