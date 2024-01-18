Column | Theo van Gogh’s struggle seems to have been in vain

#Column #Theo #van #Goghs #struggle #vain

This weekend the long-awaited biography of Theo van Gogh was published: The chubby Gogh, by Jaap Cohen. Van Gogh has become known for his fight for freedom of expression, his controversial views on religion (especially Islam) and his razor-sharp TV interviews. He paid a high price for it. Muslim fundamentalist Mohammed Bouyeri murdered him on November 2, 2004. He saw Van Gogh as the enemy of Islam.

Writers and columnists such as Salman Rushdie, Pim Fortuyn and Theo van Gogh: they still dared to openly criticize Islam at the time, with Van Gogh and Fortuyn in particular not mincing their words. And they were given space in the media to do so. Their criticism concerned, for example, the subordinated position of women and the undemocratic and anti-rule of law ideas in political and fundamentalist Islam.

As a child of migrants, I felt liberated by their open criticism. I had great discussions about it with my father, my niece in Izmir and with Rotterdam students. Were Van Gogh and Fortuyn right or did they just want to polarize? I increasingly understood the radical defense of freedom of expression by Fortuyn and Van Gogh. The fact that some Muslims were short-circuited by terms such as ‘goat fuckers’ and that those who embarrassed the prophet were no longer safe with their lives, was that not proof that there was something completely wrong with the ideology? If we denounce that as Van Gogh did, shouldn’t we support it instead of criticizing it?

The spirit of the times has changed in twenty years, the Van Gogh biography makes it clear. There was also criticism of Theo van Gogh at the time, but his opinion was at the same time accepted in the public debate. His very Islam-critical film Submission was even shown in the VPRO programme Summer guests.

How would Van Gogh be framed today? As a critical thinker who dares to knock down sacred cows, or as an extreme right-wing racist? I fear the latter (Van Gogh was absolutely not a racist, by the way). Would his ruthless criticism and insults still be accepted by the public broadcaster? I suspect not. All those groups that could feel hurt and unsafe by his comments, would broadcast executives still dare?

Admittedly, when I hear him again now, I also find Van Gogh sometimes very rude and hurtful. Nevertheless, his provocative comments were important. He showed that in this country you have to accept criticism, and that nothing is immune from criticism and ridicule, including the sacred cows of any religion. He also showed that he was not intimidated by religious lunatics, something that hardly anyone dares to do these days. Every comedian, writer, columnist or interviewer will – if he is honest – admit to self-censorship. Not only out of fear of fanatical Islamists, but also out of fear of being banished from social debate for expressing a statement, joke or even a single word that does not belong to the politically correct canon.

This dismissal does not only happen to conspiracy theorists or people who (deliberately) insult such as Theo van Gogh. This also happens to thinkers and publicists who, in neat and careful words, supported by arguments, express an opinion that deviates somewhat from the accepted discourse. Take, for example, the German-American thinker Yascha Mounk. He was applauded when he attacked Trump and Orbán. But his recent book The identity trapin which he criticizes the prevailing identity thinking (on the right and left), was reason to vilify the man and accuse him of racism.

Theo van Gogh’s struggle seems to have been in vain: freedom of expression has been severely restricted since his death. How much diversity remains in the media?

Aylin Bilic is headhunter en publicist.

